Dundee University made £40m windfall thanks to artificial intelligence company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee University made £40m windfall thanks to artificial intelligence company

The university, which is facing a £30m budget black hole, retains a shareholding worth approximately £1m.

University of Dundee Life Sciences building on Old Hawkhill.
University of Dundee Life Sciences building on Old Hawkhill.
By Rob McLaren

An artificial intelligence company created a windfall worth more than £40 million for Dundee University.

Founded in Dundee, Exscientia was acquired by US firm Recursion in an all-share deal worth £500 million last month.

As a university spin-out that was founded on post-doctoral research, Dundee University held a significant stake in the business due to the support it provided in its early years.

The company was founded by Dr Andrew Hopkins in 2012 and uses AI to rapidly speed up drug discovery.

It quickly signed multi-million-pound deals with several drug firms and opened an Oxford office in 2017 which now acts as its headquarters. It retains a Dundee base at City Quay and also has offices in America.

When the company floated in October 2021 its shares soared, valuing the company at £2.5 billion.

Dundee University made millions from artificial intelligence firm

After the initial excitement of the company trading on the Nasdaq, Exscientia’s share price quickly started to fall. From a peak of around $27 a share in 2021, it was worth less than $5 when it was acquired.

The university, which is currently facing a £30m budget black hole, chose a good time to sell its shares.

Exscientia Dundee
Exscientia founder and former chief executive Professor Andrew Hopkins.

A spokesperson confirmed that the vast majority of shares were sold in 2021, netting a windfall of around £40m.

The university said: “The money was earmarked for strategic investment. Among the things it has helped deliver is the new Life Sciences Innovation Hub, part of the Tay Cities Deal.”

Shareholding in new business

But the university did not sell all of its stake, retaining 234,600 Exscientia shares.

The takeover saw Exscientia shares converted into a lower number of Recursion stock.

The university’s 181,322 Recursion shares are worth just under £1m.

The new £40m university innovation hub, which is due to open early next year, is an attempt to keep growing life sciences firms in Dundee.

Exscientia requiring more lab space was one of the reasons it moved to Oxford.

The facility will provide world-class laboratory and office space to spin-outs from the School of Life Sciences.

The innovation hub construction site on Hawkhill in July. Image: University of Dundee

It will also have space for companies looking to partner with the university to use its facilities as they grow and scale.

It is set to be the centrepiece of the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster project, to which the Scottish Government has invested £25m as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal.

This wider project is predicted to create around 800 new jobs and bring a financial benefit of more than £190m to the region by 2053.

Financial troubles

The hope is that Dundee University will again be repaid with a lucrative stake in a business it helps to create and grow.

On Thursday night it was named outstanding entrepreneurial university of the year at Times Higher Education Awards.

However, it is facing significant financial headwinds, with Principal Professor Iain Gillespie telling staff that job losses are “inevitable”.

The Exscientia takeover followed chief executive Professor Andrew Hopkins being sacked from the company he created in February due to “inappropriate” relationships with two members of staff.

More from Business

Glenshee Ski Centre managing director David Farquharson. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Glenshee boss says fickle weather and lack of funding won't dampen upcoming ski season
Inside the new Dundee accident repair centre operated by FMG Repair Services.
New Dundee accident repair centre as Perth bodyshop closes
Brassica
Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant
11
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire fashion designer launches new collection in Paris
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron with her new whisky made in her new Glen Prosen distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gin Bothy owner on opening new Angus distillery and starting whisky production
Millions of pounds will be invested at Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro reveals multi-million-pound investment plans
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Shops sign new Overgate leases ahead of Frasers opening
2
Yatter CEO Gavin Bell. Image: Yatter
Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30
Jake Molloy continues to participate in the climate change debate, with a particular interest in how to deliver a just transition for workers and society.
Dundee man on how death of colleague inspired mission to save North Sea lives
Smooth Clinic director Karla Rae. Image: FSB Scotland
How Fife mum went from job hopping to hair removal specialist

Conversation