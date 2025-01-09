Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee eyes ‘significant investment’ in city after unit put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee eyes ‘significant investment’ in city after unit put up for sale

The site is on the market for £155,000.

By Andrew Robson
The Pizza Hut takeaway on Cowane Street in Stirling
The takeaway on Cowane Street. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee says it is eyeing a “significant investment” in the city after one of the units it rents was put up for sale.

The unit housing the takeaway on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street has been put on the market by its owner for £155,000.

The site is currently leased to Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which runs a Pizza Hut takeaway franchise from the building.

The firm says “keen to remain in Stirling” and has teased future investments in the city.

Meanwhile, the listing says the franchisee is “keen” to extend its current lease at the site.

The takeaway – which is in the former Rob Roy pub – remains open as normal.

The pizza hut for sale in Stirling
The unit is for sale. Image: Google Street View
Inside the takeaway.
Inside the takeaway. Image: TSA Property

The current rent is £17,000 per year.

The listing says: “The property comprises a ground floor former public house within a larger mixed-use development surmounted by a pitched roof with single-storey rear extension.

“Internally the space is presented in keeping with the franchise corporate high specifications.

“The main kitchen, stores, prep and staff facilities are situated to the rear of the demise.”

The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: TSA Property
Customers at the service area.
Customers at the service area. Image: TSA Property

A representative for the Glenshire Group said: “Pizza Hut are committed to remaining in Stirling and as part of this, are looking forward to a significant investment in the city to provide the brand a modern offering delivering the world’s best pizzas.”

They did not elaborate on the investment plans.

Elsewhere in Stirling, the former BHS building on Murray Place has gone to auction with bids starting at just £289,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at empty units in Stirling city centre and what is planned for them.

Conversation