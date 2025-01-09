Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee eyes ‘significant investment’ in city after unit put up for sale

A Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee says it is eyeing a “significant investment” in the city after one of the units it rents was put up for sale.

The unit housing the takeaway on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street has been put on the market by its owner for £155,000.

The site is currently leased to Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which runs a Pizza Hut takeaway franchise from the building.

The firm says “keen to remain in Stirling” and has teased future investments in the city.

Meanwhile, the listing says the franchisee is “keen” to extend its current lease at the site.

The takeaway – which is in the former Rob Roy pub – remains open as normal.

The current rent is £17,000 per year.

The listing says: “The property comprises a ground floor former public house within a larger mixed-use development surmounted by a pitched roof with single-storey rear extension.

“Internally the space is presented in keeping with the franchise corporate high specifications.

“The main kitchen, stores, prep and staff facilities are situated to the rear of the demise.”

A representative for the Glenshire Group said: “Pizza Hut are committed to remaining in Stirling and as part of this, are looking forward to a significant investment in the city to provide the brand a modern offering delivering the world’s best pizzas.”

They did not elaborate on the investment plans.

Elsewhere in Stirling, the former BHS building on Murray Place has gone to auction with bids starting at just £289,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at empty units in Stirling city centre and what is planned for them.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook