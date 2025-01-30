Dundee pub claims city’s largest television after refurbishment

A popular Dundee pub has undergone a six-figure revamp and installed what they believe is the largest TV in the city.

The Nether Inn has been enjoyed by generations of drinkers and sits in a building which has been in place for more than 150 years.

After a short closure, the public house has been given a makeover, with new booth-style seating added as well as new TVs and pool table.

Staff are hopeful the upcoming packed sporting calendar, which includes the start of the Six Nations rugby championship, the NFL Super Bowl and the business end of the football season will draw customers in.

Especially now the Nether boasts one of the biggest television screen in the city.

Nether Inn boasts one of city’s largest TVs

And a range of events will take place this weekend to celebrate the pub’s reopening.

Ryan Hanlon, general manager at the Nether Inn, said: “This renovation marks the start of a new chapter for us and I can’t wait to welcome guests back, both old and new, to see what we’ve been working on behind the scenes.

“We have been careful to retain the pub’s much-loved character and enhance the community spirit that is iconic to our pub while upgrading our facilities and adding exciting new features.

“We’re also particularly excited about our brand-new booths which are my favourite feature – they are the ideal spot for kicking back, enjoying a pint and watching the big match.”

DJ nights and cash-balloon drop

DJ Cammy Birse will play nostalgic tunes and the latest hits on the opening Friday, while a £500 “balloon-drop” will take place when the clock strikes midnight.

And the Monday night quiz returns as well as popular drinks promotions Monday to Friday including the student-friendly Wednesday “bargain” event.

The Nether has Sky Sports and TNT, meaning sports fans will be able to catch most of the live games including the Champions League and SPFL.