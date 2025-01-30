Dundee pub claims city’s largest television after refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub claims city’s largest television after refurbishment

After a short closure, the city centre public house has been given a makeover.

By Paul Malik
Staff Ioan Williamson, Ryan Hanlon, Emma Robson Image: Supplied
Staff Ioan Williamson, Ryan Hanlon, Emma Robson Image: Supplied

A popular Dundee pub has undergone a six-figure revamp and installed what they believe is the largest TV in the city.

The Nether Inn has been enjoyed by generations of drinkers and sits in a building which has been in place for more than 150 years.

After a short closure, the public house has been given a makeover, with new booth-style seating added as well as new TVs and pool table.

Staff are hopeful the upcoming packed sporting calendar, which includes the start of the Six Nations rugby championship, the NFL Super Bowl and the business end of the football season will draw customers in.

Especially now the Nether boasts one of the biggest television screen in the city.

Nether Inn boasts one of city’s largest TVs

And a range of events will take place this weekend to celebrate the pub’s reopening.

Ryan Hanlon, general manager at the Nether Inn, said: “This renovation marks the start of a new chapter for us and I can’t wait to welcome guests back, both old and new, to see what we’ve been working on behind the scenes.

The Nether Inn is reopening after six-figure renovation. Image: Supplied

“We have been careful to retain the pub’s much-loved character and enhance the community spirit that is iconic to our pub while upgrading our facilities and adding exciting new features.

“We’re also particularly excited about our brand-new booths which are my favourite feature – they are the ideal spot for kicking back, enjoying a pint and watching the big match.”

DJ nights and cash-balloon drop

DJ Cammy Birse will play nostalgic tunes and the latest hits on the opening Friday, while a £500 “balloon-drop” will take place when the clock strikes midnight.

The Nether Inn’s 100 inch TV, one of the biggest in Dundee.

And the Monday night quiz returns as well as popular drinks promotions Monday to Friday including the student-friendly Wednesday “bargain” event.

The Nether has Sky Sports and TNT, meaning sports fans will be able to catch most of the live games including the Champions League and SPFL.

