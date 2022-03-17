No experience? No matter – why apply for bus driver jobs in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No experience? No matter – why apply for bus driver jobs in Dundee

In partnership with Xplore Dundee
March 17 2022, 2.27pm Updated: March 17 2022, 2.48pm
driver in front of a bus - there are bus driver jobs available in Dundee

Have you ever really considered bus driver jobs in Dundee to be highly engaging? Rewarding? Flexible? Well, we’ve got news for you – they are.

Speaking with Xplore Dundee, who are seeking new drivers to join their strong and reliable team, we learned about some key advantages of a career in public transport which you may not have considered. Until now.

Find out all you need to know about the profession here…

Bus driver jobs in Dundee offer 5 key benefits

Xplore Dundee is entering a new era of bus transport. Owned by McGill’s Buses, the biggest independent bus operator in Scotland, there is an essence of patriotism within the company, as well as a strong desire to reduce transport emissions and boost air quality.

Here are 5 reasons to consider joining the team…

electric bus 28 - driver jobs are available in Dundee

1. Bus driver training and continued support is available

To join the Xplore Dundee driving team, candidates are not required to have any experience in driving large vehicles; full bus driver training is available.

“All we ask is for a driver’s licence which has been held for at least two years,” explains Claire Gray, operations support manager at Xplore Dundee. “But this is more for the candidates’ own confidence and comfort than anything else.”

Currently, Xplore Dundee’s passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) training is carried out over 17 weeks and is fully flexible to fit around drivers’ current job role and/or other commitments.

“We are in the process of condensing our training programme down to 11-12 weeks, however, which will allow drivers to join our team much quicker.”

Electric bus training

Xplore Dundee has recently introduced a fleet of fully electric, zero emission Electric Emeralds for Dundee’s service 28, and has many other low-emission models in its portfolio too.

Full training is also provided to drive these buses, even for those who hold a PCV licence.

2. Staff engagement programmes

Xplore Dundee aims to create a pleasant and enjoyable working environment for all of its employees.

To do this, management have set up a number of ways to reward staff for their hard work and diligence.

“We have a range of engagement programmes with our staff,” explains Claire. “We have an employee of the month initiative and regular staff competitions.

“We also have a modern and innovative staff engagement app called Blink where drivers can refer to their rota, duty information, policies, guidance and other general updates.

“The platform also gives colleagues the ability to communicate with each other, plus plenty of fun competitions and events.”

3. Free transport for you and family

With fuel prices rising, and the cost of living going up who would turn down a free bus ride to get them from A to B?

Those who hold bus driver jobs with Xplore Dundee are entitled to unlimited free bus and coach transport for themselves and their partner or other family member.

Not only will this save you money, it will also help reduce Dundee’s carbon emissions, something about which Xplore Dundee is extremely passionate.

28, electric bus in Dundee

4. Bus driver jobs in Dundee offer flexibility of hours

Xplore Dundee operates mainly on a shift basis, but the company is flexible with working times.

“We now offer licence holders the opportunity to work part-time or select the number of days they work a week, which is uncommon within the industry,” explains Claire.

This flexibility is great for workers with a young family, or for people who have commitments outside of work. It allows drivers to have more control over their work and personal lives.

Workers are also entitled to 28 days holiday per year.

5. Excellent salaries and pension schemes

The rate of pay offered by Xplore Dundee is extremely competitive within the industry, starting at £13 an hour – with overtime opportunities also available to boost earnings.

As well as a great salary, the company offers a company pensions and life cover.

“We have a great pension scheme in place for our employees,” says Claire, “It’s a defined contribution workplace pension scheme, and you can transfer other pensions into the same pot.”

If any of these benefits interest you, perhaps it is time consider starting a career on the buses. For more information on the jobs available, or to find out how to apply, visit the Xplore Dundee website.

 

