No experience? No matter – why apply for bus driver jobs in Dundee

Have you ever really considered bus driver jobs in Dundee to be highly engaging? Rewarding? Flexible? Well, we’ve got news for you – they are.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Speaking with Xplore Dundee, who are seeking new drivers to join their strong and reliable team, we learned about some key advantages of a career in public transport which you may not have considered. Until now.

Find out all you need to know about the profession here…

Bus driver jobs in Dundee offer 5 key benefits

Xplore Dundee is entering a new era of bus transport. Owned by McGill’s Buses, the biggest independent bus operator in Scotland, there is an essence of patriotism within the company, as well as a strong desire to reduce transport emissions and boost air quality.

Here are 5 reasons to consider joining the team…

1. Bus driver training and continued support is available

To join the Xplore Dundee driving team, candidates are not required to have any experience in driving large vehicles; full bus driver training is available.

“All we ask is for a driver’s licence which has been held for at least two years,” explains Claire Gray, operations support manager at Xplore Dundee. “But this is more for the candidates’ own confidence and comfort than anything else.”

Currently, Xplore Dundee’s passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) training is carried out over 17 weeks and is fully flexible to fit around drivers’ current job role and/or other commitments.

“We are in the process of condensing our training programme down to 11-12 weeks, however, which will allow drivers to join our team much quicker.”

Electric bus training

Xplore Dundee has recently introduced a fleet of fully electric, zero emission Electric Emeralds for Dundee’s service 28, and has many other low-emission models in its portfolio too.

Full training is also provided to drive these buses, even for those who hold a PCV licence.

2. Staff engagement programmes

Xplore Dundee aims to create a pleasant and enjoyable working environment for all of its employees.

To do this, management have set up a number of ways to reward staff for their hard work and diligence.

“We have a range of engagement programmes with our staff,” explains Claire. “We have an employee of the month initiative and regular staff competitions.

“We also have a modern and innovative staff engagement app called Blink where drivers can refer to their rota, duty information, policies, guidance and other general updates.

“The platform also gives colleagues the ability to communicate with each other, plus plenty of fun competitions and events.”

3. Free transport for you and family

With fuel prices rising, and the cost of living going up who would turn down a free bus ride to get them from A to B?

Those who hold bus driver jobs with Xplore Dundee are entitled to unlimited free bus and coach transport for themselves and their partner or other family member.

Not only will this save you money, it will also help reduce Dundee’s carbon emissions, something about which Xplore Dundee is extremely passionate.

4. Bus driver jobs in Dundee offer flexibility of hours

Xplore Dundee operates mainly on a shift basis, but the company is flexible with working times.

“We now offer licence holders the opportunity to work part-time or select the number of days they work a week, which is uncommon within the industry,” explains Claire.

This flexibility is great for workers with a young family, or for people who have commitments outside of work. It allows drivers to have more control over their work and personal lives.

Workers are also entitled to 28 days holiday per year.

5. Excellent salaries and pension schemes

The rate of pay offered by Xplore Dundee is extremely competitive within the industry, starting at £13 an hour – with overtime opportunities also available to boost earnings.

As well as a great salary, the company offers a company pensions and life cover.

“We have a great pension scheme in place for our employees,” says Claire, “It’s a defined contribution workplace pension scheme, and you can transfer other pensions into the same pot.”

If any of these benefits interest you, perhaps it is time consider starting a career on the buses. For more information on the jobs available, or to find out how to apply, visit the Xplore Dundee website.