Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

NORMAN WATSON: A very good copy of a famous face

By Norman Watson
December 18 2021, 11.00am
'Mona Lisa', £180,000 (Artcurial, Paris).
'Mona Lisa', £180,000 (Artcurial, Paris).

A familiar face today. A fond memory of the Louvre was an invitation to see the Mona Lisa on the last day she was hung with other paintings.

Up till then, she was one of several important works in the room – though, of course, the star attraction.

The following day she was moved to the secure setting she now occupies in isolation.

The appeal of the Mona Lisa remains as strong today, both for the public, who continue to make their way to the Louvre, as well as for artists who, century after century, take inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci.

Good copies don’t come cheap

You can still purchase a Mona Lisa – at least a good copy – but the best are pricy.

In June, auctioneers Christie’s took £2.1 million for the Hekking Mona Lisa, a work named after the art dealer who discovered the painting in the 1950s (and who was convinced it was the real Mona Lisa).

Another near-contemporary was sold by Artcurial in Paris on November 9.

The auctioneers of this painting admitted that they came under the spell of their ‘Mona Lisa’.

Da Vinci’s close collaborator

It was one of the most beautiful they had seen, they said, capturing all the mystery of da Vinci’s wonderful original.

They believe it was painted by Salia, his closest collaborator.

Its faithfulness to the original suggests that the artist may have had access to da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and had been able to examine it carefully.

French school, circa 1600 and framed in a contemporary oak panel, it is possible that this skilfully painted and sensitive copy may have been acquired by François I for Fontainebleau.

It sold to a European collector for €210,000, about £180,000.