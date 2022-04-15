JIM SPENCE: Dundee staying up would be great news for the city……and Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee staying up would be great news for the city……and Dundee United

By Jim Spence
April 15 2022, 8.00pm
Divided loyalties - Paul Simpson with sons Ross (15) a Dundee fan and Adam (17) a United fan like his dad.

Tam Courts’ admission that he wouldn’t be disappointed to see Dundee stay in the Premiership should resonate with all but the most tribal of Dundee United fans.

It’s completely right that supporters of both city sides rub it in to their neighbours big style when they beat them, or when someone else does.

That’s part of the rivalry of football.

However, there’s nothing to be gained and plenty to be lost when either club drops out of the top flight.

Last Saturday’s derby in front of a full Tannadice, which ended with a rumbustious comeback from the Dark Blues, was a terrific sporting contest with an atmosphere to match.

No other visit by any other club provides the same intensity and sense of occasion as the two neighbours going head to head.

Pre-match pictures of mates hugging and bantering before going their separate ways for the 90 minutes of mayhem sums up the uniqueness of the day in Scottish football.

Two clubs where there is no political, religious, or social divide, who occupy grounds only a kick of a ball apart is an extraordinary aspect to the city of Dundee.

Some United fans of my acquaintance think that if the neighbours were not only down but also out, the Tannadice club having the city to itself would soon pick up the next generation of supporters.

I don’t.

Should that unthinkable ever happen I suspect it would be like a Third Lanark situation with Dundee fans being lost to the senior game completely.

The same would be true if United ever folded.

There’s hopefully no chance of those nuclear options ever happening but there would be no winners if such a nightmare came to pass.

Business and banter

The derby is good for both business and banter.

The previous meeting at Dens shows that Dundee have a core potential of around 7,000 or so, while United’s base is even bigger.

If both clubs ever managed to put together a long consistent run in the top half of the Premiership,  I think the scope to increase the numbers even further would be realised.

Between the two teams there’s still a huge appetite for football in the city.

Craig Levein once said to me that he thought that outside of Glasgow, Dundee was a bigger football city than the others in Scotland.

I don’t disagree with his view.

Both clubs have proud histories and rich traditions and while it’s great fun to knock the other lot, the city will be a much poorer place if Dens is hosting Championship football next season.

Dundee United’s Davie Dodds (left), goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine and Dave Narey (second right) celebrate their League Cup victory over Dundee at Dens Park in December 1980.

The great glories for both outfits are in the past, further in the past in Dundee’s case, but United’s glory years are also stretching further away from the memory banks.

Football, though, is all about the memories.

And those are embellished with the passing years and handed down from generation to generation, imbuing in turn the passion for either the tangerine or the dark blue.

Dundee’s ambitions are for top flight survival, while United aim for European football.

Seeing both hopes come to fruition would be great news for football in the city.

