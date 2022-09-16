EVE MUIRHEAD: Meeting the Queen and curling chat with the new King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Meeting the Queen and curling chat with the new King

By Eve Muirhead
September 16 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 16 2022, 10.02am
Eve Muirhead holds her OBE and MBE.
Eve Muirhead holds her OBE and MBE.

Like everybody else over the last week, memories of the Queen have come flooding back to me.

In my case, it was meeting her at a Buckingham Palace garden party after the Sochi Olympics when we won bronze.

I’d be lying if I remember the exact details of our conversation but I do recall being very aware of looking for the signs that she was ready to politely move on to speak to the next person.

I think switching her handbag from one arm to the other was one of them!

It was a real thrill – and so was reading a tweet with her congratulations after we won gold and hearing that the band played We Are The Champions outside the palace after our win in the final at Beijing!

I received my MBE and OBE from the new King a couple of months ago, which is a pretty cool thing to be able to say.

He’d certainly done his homework and it was interesting to hear him chat about the curling that took place on the loch at Balmoral back in the day.

Scotland can be proud of the way we marked the Queen’s death and so can the sporting world.

Hearing that a 13-year-old boy has played a first team game of football in Northern Ireland made me feel uncomfortable.

It started me thinking about my own early days curling.

I won four world junior titles but the first of those wasn’t until I was 17.

I only started curling at nine and at 13 I would have still just been involved in the sport at junior level with no desire to be fast-tracked.

There are a few things that concern me about Christopher Atherton breaking the record to become the youngest senior footballer in the UK.

The media and public attention that is now on him is one.

Kids should be allowed to be kids at that age.

But that’s not actually the biggest issue.

If you’ve got the right support around you, it could be OK – the likes of swimming and gymnastics have a tradition of athletes reaching the top of their sport very young.

It’s the physical side of it that is the big alarm bell for me.

That’s in terms of him getting hurt in a contact sport while his body isn’t even close to being fully developed.

And also for the problems it creates for opposition players.

Treating him the same as any other player is easier said than done.

It’s only natural that men will wonder whether they should be holding back in challenges.

The best thing for Christopher – and others – would be if he was to slip back into the development side of football for a year or two when hopefully he’ll be mentally and physically ready to become a star.

The big Davis Cup ties in Glasgow when Andy Murray was at his peak were real ‘I was there’ occasions.

The atmosphere at the Emirates Arena was electric.

But the organisers scored a big own goal with their scheduling to have Andy stepping on court after 10pm the other night and not finishing until after one in the morning.

For some kids (and adults for that matter) that will be the one opportunity they get to see him play.

But some of them were forced to leave early for understandable reasons.

It was totally avoidable.

I loved leading out my old pipe band at the Pitlochry Highland Games at the weekend.

The sun shone and the venue was packed.

So many traditions get lost over time but it’s brilliant that Highland Games aren’t one of them.

I can’t think of many better ways for a local community to get together.

