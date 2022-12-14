RAB DOUGLAS: Lionel Messi has shown he can ‘do a Maradona’ and Gary Bowyer will be a busy man in the summer transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: Lionel Messi has shown he can ‘do a Maradona’ and Gary Bowyer will be a busy man in the summer transfer market

By Rab Douglas
December 14 2022, 5.00pm
Lionel Messi. Image: Shutterstock.
Lionel Messi. Image: Shutterstock.

There’s no such thing as a one-man team.

But Lionel Messi is taking Argentina to heights that they wouldn’t get close to without him.

He’s already written his name all over this World Cup.

Messi broke into the Barcelona side after my days playing against them for Celtic so I never faced him.

But I know what it’s like to have a world class player in your team who is on another level to the rest.

We had some very good footballers but Henrik Larsson was out on his own.

There was more to Martin O’Neill’s team-talks than just ‘get the ball to Henrik’ but it was an ingrained habit.

It would have been the same for Liverpool in the days of Steven Gerrard, I’d imagine.

I’ve got so much admiration for the way in which these special players take the responsibility on their shoulders and don’t allow it to become a burden.

Argentina were on their knees after losing to Saudi Arabia and Messi has silenced all the doubters who said he couldn’t be the same type of talisman as Maradona.

I really hope he gets the World Cup victory he deserves to crown an incredible career.

As a proud members of the goalkeepers’ union, I’ll try to stick up for my comrades whenever I get the chance.

Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic had a brilliant World Cup and there are some big clubs being linked with him.

Three penalty saves against Japan and one even more memorable one to knock-out Brazil will have made him a hero in his homeland.

But, I’m sorry Dominik, it was a penalty all day long for Argentina’s opening goal in the semi-final the other night.

I was as shocked as everyone else that the ITV pundits Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Roy Keane were unanimous that the referee shouldn’t have given it.

Once a goalie commits himself like that and doesn’t get a touch on the ball, it’s a stone-waller.

He’s made himself bigger to challenge for it so the ‘he’s not obliged to get out of the way’ argument is a non-starter.

The pundits were all shouting for England penalties for much less on Saturday night, that’s for sure.

Thank goodness Ally McCoist was there to talk some sense.

Time will tell whether Dundee’s reported interest in signing St Johnstone’s Charlie Gilmour on a pre-contract in the summer is going to happen.

On the face of it, central midfield isn’t a priority for the Dark Blues just now.

The exact opposite, in fact.

It’s an area of real strength in depth, with Finlay Robertson’s recent form just adding to Gary Bowyer’s options that were already pretty deep.

But a lot can, and probably will, change at the end of the season.

Hopefully Dundee will be in the Premiership by then.

Charlie Gilmour has been playing at wing-back.
Charlie Gilmour in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

I haven’t seen enough of Gilmour to comment on whether he would be an upgrade but it’s no secret that the manager was willing to let Shaun Byrne go – and they play the same holding midfielder role.

Bowyer wasn’t able to do as much business as he’d hoped last summer and January is a tough month to seriously shake thing up.

Next summer will be when he really makes his mark at Dens – both in terms of ins and outs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

A view from space to a galaxy and stars. Rab's been thinking about space lately.
RAB MCNEIL: Mars is just a dustbowl, but you can't ignore space
Sonehaven's Fireballs Festival at Hogmanay.
LESLEY HART: It's Hogmanay! Have you got any party left in you?
Post Thumbnail
We all have portable devices which we can use to solve complex problems
A world title and an Olympic gold feature in Eve Muirhead's 'best' list for 2022. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My 6 of the best in 2022 including a huge decision and…
Rab has kept his old hairdryer for years. Why?
RAB MCNEIL: Why have I kept my hairdryer so long?
Post Thumbnail
Is a cracker still a cracker if it doesn’t make a crack?
Aberdeen collapsed against Rangers. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Successful teams need mental fortitude not frailty and Aberdeen have big questions…
Eve with her mum, Lin; friend, Katie Robertson and former team-mate, Vicky Drummond. and at the after-party. Images: PA and Twitter.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Behind scenes at BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards that got…
Bobby Linn and Terry Masson have celebrated their testimonials this year. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Loyalty shown by Angus stars is so refreshing in the modern game
It begins. Mary-Jane and bairn bringing home The Tree.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Me, the tree, and POPD

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented