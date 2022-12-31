We all have portable devices which we can use to solve complex problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We all have portable devices which we can use to solve complex problems

By Steve Finan
December 31 2022, 6.00am
The information superhighway, cyberspace, social media. These are just fancy names for things we’ve always done

Or, at best, they are impressive-sounding terms for what are simply different methods of communicating, using slightly different implements.

Let’s have a look at some modern terms and their older equivalents.

We used to have a useful thing that we termed “general knowledge”. Nowadays they call it Wikipedia.

We also had Google, but called it “finding things out for ourselves”.

Then there was “the ability to spell”. This is known as spellcheck in the modern world but isn’t very reliable as it accepts “we wood walk” as a sentence. We also had predictive text, but gave it the more accurate name of “a mistake”.

Instead of Facebook, we talked. This was, believe it or not, a much better system.

All forms of social media are just ways to talk. I used to enjoy talking to people face to face, they seemed less threatening.

Twitter, which we called “shouting cowardly insults from a hidden place”, wasn’t anything like as popular as it is now.

I didn’t have a smart watch to inform my mother where I was via a satellite tracker. Instead, I had a non-panicking family who trusted me to walk the half-mile to school.

This was at times wet, cold, and blowy. But, believe me, better than being dropped off and picked up by car. It allowed us to make things we called “real life friends”, have adventures on the way, and feel like we lived in a free, healthy, wholesome world.

Mobile phones do a lot for people these days, with all those apps they have. We had a mobile device we took everywhere. We called it “a brain”.

We used brains to work things out, apply reason, and compute answers. You could enhance it with “apps” that we called “hard-won experience”.

Brains improved with use, it’s a shame they aren’t used any more.

Upload. This means to move information from one place to another. We used to upload ideas and facts directly into the brain. This was achieved wirelessly. The interface we used was “reading books”. This died out long ago, I doubt youngsters will have even heard of it.

Now, admittedly, my comparisons are given with tongue firmly in cheek. There are many benefits to the digital age. Although I can’t think of one off hand.

It’s probably just the rose-tinted recollections of a stick-in-the-mud. But I do feel that, before the digital era, life was less dangerous and more fun.

Welcome to the future.

 

 

Word of the week

Alp (noun)

A high mountain, especially a snow-capped one. EG: “The Alps (with a capital A) mountain range in continental Europe is really just a collection of alps (which have a lower-case a)”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

