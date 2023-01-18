KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event

By Kezia Dugdale
January 18 2023, 3.07pm Updated: January 19 2023, 10.43am
Kezia Dugdale believes the response to the Waid Academy classroom assault must be far greater and more thoughtful than seeking to punish one child for one violent act. Image: Shutterstock
Kezia Dugdale believes the response to the Waid Academy classroom assault must be far greater and more thoughtful than seeking to punish one child for one violent act. Image: Shutterstock

What did you do at school today? The proverbial question offered at dinner tables across the land.

Followed by “answers” which are harder to pull than teeth.

Imagine though if the answer is “I watched a girl get her head kicked in class” followed by “Look, I’ve got a video of it on my phone.”

I’ve seen the shocking footage from Waid Academy which has been shown to The Courier.

Schools are meant to be safe places

It is graphic, violent and will stir a visceral response in anyone that sees it.

You can’t help but watch it and want something to be done, to question why the police aren’t involved and to feel a sense of anger and exasperation.

Schools are meant to be safe places. We trust that when children go there and we go to work, that there’s nowhere safer they could be.

The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Bullying. It’s something we’ve all seen or experienced.

We’ve all either been on the end of it, seen it, or if we are truly honest with ourselves, we can hark back to a time when we were the ones who were cruel. Who laughed when they shouldn’t? Who didn’t step in to help?

I remember the faces of kids I went to school with in the late 90s who had the most torrid time because they were different. I remember teenage me concluding that the worst thing in the world you could or should be was different.

If it happened in the street amongst adults it would be common assault.

Bullying is of course a very serious matter. It’s age old, schools are highly alert to it and teachers more than qualified to deal with it, rooted in the best evidence and the best interests of the child.

This video is more than bullying though. It’s abject assault.

If it happened in the street amongst adults it would be common assault. There’s no doubt about that.

When should police get involved?

So what is the role of police in our schools?

At the time of writing the police say the assault has not been reported to them so there’s no action for them to take.

The protocol says a decision like that depends on a discussion between the parents or carers of the children involved.

Yet a video exists. How it’s reported can be done sensitively by a community paper but it could also appear randomly on TikTok or Facebook.

TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
Videos of such assaults in schools could easily circulate on social media apps, such as TikTok. Image: Shutterstock

It could fuel reprisals. It could affect the lives of all involved long after cuts and bruises heal.

Whilst the video is a clear one of two children, there are others in the video too with their backs to violence, head down in their books.

You can’t help but assume that they are petrified. How are they thinking and feeling today?

Also what of the teachers themselves.

They are far from immune to the impact this will have on the school environment, how they feel at their work and how the children carry themselves.

The headteacher was quick to highlight just how unrepresentative this behaviour was of Waid pupils and that needs repeating, but there’s still a big problem here and it will become a bigger one if it’s shaken off as a one off or outlier event.

At the tail end of 2022, teachers in Glasgow went on strike not for more pay as many are doing now, but because of rising violence and poor behaviour in the classroom.

If we are to do right about our young people, our response to this must be far greater and more thoughtful than seeking to punish one child for one violent act.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Dundee admit they kept their undersoil heating off for the visit of Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: I don't blame Dundee for not turning on undersoil heating but call-offs…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KEVIN PRINGLE: UK government has made a political mistake blocking gender reform bill
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
The positivity puzzle is occupying Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's January, and reality bites
Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the BBC police drama Happy Valley. And our Lesley is delighted.
LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop
Post Thumbnail
Different initial letters, but do inquire and enquire really mean different things?
Eve was back on the ice with brother Glen this week. Image: PPA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My curling comeback on familiar ice...but in an unfamiliar role
Will Angus Gunn and Ben Doak soon be Scotland internationals? Images: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Steve Clarke right to see if Angus Gunn has changed mind on…
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Post Thumbnail
Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented