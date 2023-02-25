The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

By Steve Finan
February 25 2023, 12.08am
Post Thumbnail

Language, as I’m sure you’ve noticed, is now a weapon in what I believe are called “culture wars”.

I’m not at war. Indeed I think much of this “war” is really hysterical hyperbole from people desperately trying to find something to be offended by so they can fire off gushy, yet aggressive, tweets drawing attention to what a right-on progressive thinker they are.

I preferred the long ago days when people were respectful to each other. Even those they disagreed with.

Pop singer Sam Smith describes himself as non-binary. This means people who don’t identify as one gender. The pronouns they use to describe themselves are they/them, rather than he/him or she/her.

Sam, I don’t mind how you refer to yourself. Be happy my friend. Live your life, good luck to you.

I am, however, interested in the precise use of language so want to examine syntax. If I said: “he defines his gender”, Sam wouldn’t like my use of pronouns. I, with a different agenda, believe addressing people in polite English shows respect. So how would I write that sentence in a way acceptable to both Sam and me?

If I said: “They define their gender”, these are third person plural pronouns. I could be accused of implying Sam has a dissociative identity disorder.

“Them defines them’s gender” again uses third-person plurals.

“You defines you’s gender” is nonsense. “You” is a second person plural so I would use it only if directly addressing Sam, and “you’s” isn’t a recognised word in English.

“Person defines person’s gender” brings us back to nouns but doesn’t adequately describe the subject or object of the sentence.

You will have noticed the difficulty is most apparent when referring to one person. There are sentences, though, which have to identify one person.

“It defines its gender” is at least a singular pronoun, but is rude. That’s what I’m trying to avoid.

“Sam defines Sam’s gender” is imprecise. It could refer to two people named Sam.

It’s difficult, isn’t it.

There have been proposals for new, non gender-specific pronouns. Suggestions include: ey, per, sie, ve and zie.

“Ey defines eyself”. Oh come on, it looks silly. I’m reminded of Eeyore.

None of these alternative pronouns have caught on, and that’s no surprise. People care more about virtue-signalling than about actual hard thinking to find a logical, precise, and polite way to solve the grammar and syntax problems.

I’m offended that no one cares about precise language any more. Who will be outraged on my behalf and fire off (grammatically accurate) gushy tweets about it?

 

 

Word of the week

Uberty (noun)

Abundance; fertile growth. EG: “There is a uberty of words, phrases, people, and policies to be offended by, if you use some creativity when approaching the task of looking for them.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Liverpool v Real Madrid howlers might have made Mark Birighitti feel better…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Post Thumbnail
Perhaps female, perhaps male, perhaps neutral – but claims to be a virgin have…
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
James McPake. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
Post Thumbnail
A sad truth that is proved by a Kirkcaldy sign that says ‘libary’

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath's Portcullis rise again
Nina Persson and James Yorkston. Image: Anna Drvnik
Nina Persson of The Cardigans 'excited' to be working with Cellardyke musician James Yorkston
Paul McCaffray.
Drunken Christmas nightmare in Montrose described to court
Emma Varley works in progress made with Midjourney. Image: Emma Varley
St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist…
Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented