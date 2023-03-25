If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll probably recognise a few poems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll probably recognise a few poems

Dylan Thomas challenged: “Old age should burn and rave at close of day” well over 80 years ago, in a world nothing like our own. But his sentiments are still entirely pertinent to today.

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

I simultaneously admire and fear poetry. I admire it because the use of language is often superb. Poets unfold truths and smooth out all the parts so you can see.

I fear poetry because sometimes I read a poem others have described as deeply meaningful and am embarrassed that I haven’t understood. I feel like a thickwit!

But then, every so often, I find a few lines that fall into step with me as I walk along. Or someone kindly bypasses my thickwittedness by explaining what is meant.

Having recently suffered a significant birthday, I’ve been feeling old. But (as Dylan Thomas advises) I will not go gently into that good night, I will rage, rage against the dying of the light. The poem is about making the most of life, living it to its fullest, defying death. I’ll raise a glass to that.

And then, sometimes, we just aren’t understood by those around us. And Stevie Smith’s line: “I was always much further out than you thought, and not waving but drowning” shows we aren’t alone.

At other times we look down life’s long years and wonder what might have been. I think of Robert Frost writing: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less travelled by”. It was up to us which fork to take, and yet there is no route back.

The point I’m trying to make (in my unpoetic way) is that emotions, ideas, concepts, the big nebulous and confusing “thing” that is existence can be expressed in words. Creative people put powerful words into poignant poems and capture truths.

Dylan Thomas challenged: “Old age should burn and rave at close of day” well over 80 years ago, in a world nothing like our own. But his sentiments are still entirely pertinent to today. It is a timeless and piercing use of language.

And that’s one of the reasons words are so important. Sometimes, you need words. Nothing else will do but words. There is no cure but words.

We need to be taught to use words well. Words lead us out of the dark. Words tell us why.

Preserving language, studying it, revering it, defending it, is important.

I can say, without fear of contradiction, no one in 80 years’ time will look back and say: “Oh, what a beautiful use of emoticons and acronyms they had in their WhatsApp groups. Aren’t those LOLs, and smiley faces afire with meaning?”

We need words. Real words. We’ll need them til a the seas gang dry.

 

 

Word of the week

Pome (noun)

Type of fruit with a skin and, usually, five to seven seeds. Examples would be a pear, apple, or quince. EG: “Does anyone know a poem about a pome?”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Catriona Matthew has captained two winning Solheim Cup teams. Image: PA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is perfect Curtis Cup mentor - win that and it…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves the main chamber after her last First Minster's Questions. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon’s future is not on Holyrood's backbenches
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen's Park
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Post Thumbnail
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
Jill Lorean comes to Montrose.
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented