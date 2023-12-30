Pondering the imponderables, like the TV show Catchphrase

The week between Christmas and New Year, called by some Twixtmas (I hope that never catches on), is as good a time as any to ponder a few language imponderables.

Things like an instruction on my toothpaste tube advising me to put a bleb on my toothbrush. A bleb? The first dictionary definition is “a small blister”; the second is “a bubble of air in water”. How big are either of these things?

If you “get on like a house of fire” with someone, why is that an indicator of success? In whose world is a “house on fire” a good thing?

If you fall over, you might be described as having overbalanced. Surely underbalanced would be more apt?

I have to face the fact that nothing I’ve ever seen or heard described as a miracle was, actually, a miracle.

I fear I may never solve the riddle of nougat. Is it pronounced “nugget” or “noo-gah”?

I fear that loo-tenant instead of lef-tenant (for lieutenant) will completely take over.

I fear I may never care what YouTube “influencers” have to say about, well, anything. And that this irretrievably means I am old.

I don’t think I’ll ever get the chance to tell TV chef Jamie Oliver that “bosh” has several meanings. It is, for instance, part of a blast furnace. But it has no recognised definition that gives credence to the way he uses it as an exclamation.

I am pleased I’ll never meet the man who named a carpet colour “happy biscuit” (it was brown). I think I might be rude to the fellow for such flippancy. And I refused to buy the carpet.

I am saddened that the great old saying “more (insert a noun of your choice here) than you can shake a stick at” will probably never become fashionable again.

However, I can celebrate that another year has passed in which I managed to avoid seeing even one second of TV show “Catchphrase”.

I detest Catchphrase. So few of what they claim to be catchphrases actually are catchphrases.

A catchphrase is an oft-repeated sentence or phrase associated with a particular famous person, or organisation, often cunningly crafted to increase their appeal and fame.

“Nice to see you to see you . . . nice” (Bruce Forsyth) is a catchphrase; as is “I don’t believe it” (Victor Meldrew). You could argue Vorsprung durch Technic (Audi) became a catchphrase after beginning its life as a slogan.

But too many of the “catchphrases” on Catchphrase are merely idioms, word-pairings, or even a few words from a song.

It is a programme that sits upon a throne of lies.

Word of the week

Belute (verb)

To cover with mud. EG: “The best and safest thing to do with an episode of TV show Catchphrase is to liberally belute it. Belute, belute until you can belute no more.”

