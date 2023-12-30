Pondering the imponderables, like the TV show Catchphrase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pondering the imponderables, like the TV show Catchphrase

Too many of the “catchphrases” on Catchphrase are merely idioms, word-pairings, or even a few words from a song.

By Steve Finan

The week between Christmas and New Year, called by some Twixtmas (I hope that never catches on), is as good a time as any to ponder a few language imponderables.

Things like an instruction on my toothpaste tube advising me to put a bleb on my toothbrush. A bleb? The first dictionary definition is “a small blister”; the second is “a bubble of air in water”. How big are either of these things?

If you “get on like a house of fire” with someone, why is that an indicator of success? In whose world is a “house on fire” a good thing?

If you fall over, you might be described as having overbalanced. Surely underbalanced would be more apt?

I have to face the fact that nothing I’ve ever seen or heard described as a miracle was, actually, a miracle.

I fear I may never solve the riddle of nougat. Is it pronounced “nugget” or “noo-gah”?

I fear that loo-tenant instead of lef-tenant (for lieutenant) will completely take over.

I fear I may never care what YouTube “influencers” have to say about, well, anything. And that this irretrievably means I am old.

I don’t think I’ll ever get the chance to tell TV chef Jamie Oliver that “bosh” has several meanings. It is, for instance, part of a blast furnace. But it has no recognised definition that gives credence to the way he uses it as an exclamation.

I am pleased I’ll never meet the man who named a carpet colour “happy biscuit” (it was brown). I think I might be rude to the fellow for such flippancy. And I refused to buy the carpet.

I am saddened that the great old saying “more (insert a noun of your choice here) than you can shake a stick at” will probably never become fashionable again.

However, I can celebrate that another year has passed in which I managed to avoid seeing even one second of TV show “Catchphrase”.

I detest Catchphrase. So few of what they claim to be catchphrases actually are catchphrases.

A catchphrase is an oft-repeated sentence or phrase associated with a particular famous person, or organisation, often cunningly crafted to increase their appeal and fame.

“Nice to see you to see you . . . nice” (Bruce Forsyth) is a catchphrase; as is “I don’t believe it” (Victor Meldrew). You could argue Vorsprung durch Technic (Audi) became a catchphrase after beginning its life as a slogan.

But too many of the “catchphrases” on Catchphrase are merely idioms, word-pairings, or even a few words from a song.

It is a programme that sits upon a throne of lies.

 

 

Word of the week

Belute (verb)

To cover with mud. EG: “The best and safest thing to do with an episode of TV show Catchphrase is to liberally belute it. Belute, belute until you can belute no more.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

