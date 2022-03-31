‘Out of control’ school bullying could be tackled by behaviour management training for teachers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bullying is ‘out of control’ in some schools and the Scottish Government must offer teachers more training in tackling the problem, according to political opponents.

An investigation by The Courier which unearthed harrowing stories suffered by local children has been backed by Willie Rennie and Oliver Mundell, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Conservatives education spokesmen.

Our special series on school bullying saw families in Tayside in Fife share their stories, including that of Nikki Rainy-Brown, whose daughter, 7, “wanted to die” after years of relentless bullying.

Mr Mundell, the shadow education secretary, said it was a “truly horrific” account of bullying which highlighted the scale of the problem in Scottish schools.

When it comes to violence towards teachers and also bullying in our schools, the Scottish Government is sweeping the scale of the problem under the carpet.” Oliver Mundell, Scottish Conservatives education spokesman

Schools currently use a range of restorative measures to resolve bullying and Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said suspensions should be a ‘last resort’.

But both Mr Mundell and Mr Rennie say schools require more training and resources for teachers.

Schools are ‘under-resourced’

Better training on behaviour management could allow teachers more confidence in addressing challenging behaviour.

Mr Mundell said: “When it comes to violence towards teachers and also bullying in our schools, the Scottish Government is sweeping the scale of the problem under the carpet.

“A large part of the problem comes from schools being under-resourced and teachers are under significant pressure.

“We’ve seen reductions in classroom support and also general pressure within the teaching profession which means there is less time for them to follow up on these issues.

“I think the Scottish Government need to ask some hard questions about schools.”

He also called for the new school inspections body to look closely at behaviour management and bullying when Education Scotland is replaced.

Monitoring bullying through inspections, combined with more teacher training at an early level could tackle the issue, he said.

Monitor bullying ‘through inspections’

Mr Mundell continued: “Saying the right policies are in place is not good enough from the Scottish Government.

“They have a role to play in making sure schools are safe places for our young people.

“I would like to see much more focus on initial teacher education on behaviour management and more support for probationers and newly qualified teachers to help them manage difficult behaviour.

“We also need better monitoring and that’s why it should be a key part of future inspections to make sure that young people are not being bullied and they feel safe at school.

“That involves inspectors actually speaking to young people because its clear at the moment that there are a lot of bullying incidents taking place that are never recorded, never reported and get dealt with informally, and that is hiding the scale of the problem.”

Bullying series to be raised in parliament

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has pledged to highlight The Courier’s investigation in parliament after hearing the “traumatising experiences” of local children.

The scale of the issue, he said, is a reflection of the pressure facing teaching staff today and highlights the need for better training and support.

He said: “I’ve seen in some schools it is handled brilliantly. The school leadership fully support and train the staff to be able to tackle these issues. It is very hands-on.

“They are working with the parents to try and address the problems and making sure they have got all of the external support available to be able to deal with the perpetrator but also to protect the young people.”

But in other schools, Mr Rennie said bullying is “out of control” and staff need more resources to be able to support their pupils.

He added: “I don’t think there’s enough focus from the government on this.

“I get lots of issues around behaviours in schools brought to me by constituents and I’m on the education committee and have discussed it with various stakeholders and I don’t think there is a full understanding about how difficult it is in schools.

“It’s the focus, the understanding and training – the nuts and bolts that really counts and I don’t get a sense from government that they really accept that (bullying) is a major problem.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Bullying of any kind is completely unacceptable and must be addressed. We expect all schools to develop and implement an anti-bullying policy and review it regularly.

“Our national ‘Respect for All’ strategy makes clear preventing and responding to bullying is not just the responsibility of schools but also adults involved in the lives of children and young people.

“In August 2019, we introduced a consistent and uniform approach to recording and monitoring incidents of bullying in schools, supported by guidance. All schools and local authorities are expected to be using the new approach. An evaluation will be undertaken by Education Scotland later this year to assess how successfully the new system has been embedded.

“RespectMe, Scotland’s anti-bullying service, continues to provide support to all adults working with children and young people to give them the practical skills and confidence to deal with all types of bullying behaviour.”

Anyone who witnesses bullying should report the incidents to a relevant authority, such as teachers, police or parents.

Scotland’s anti-bullying service RespectMe offers guidance for young people who are experiencing bullying and their parents and teachers.

If you feel like the bullying you witnessed at school or online was a hate crime, you can also report it to Police Scotland via 101.

Childline support young people with any worries they may experience, including mental health and bullying.

They can be contacted confidentially on 0800 11 11 or use their free 1-2-1 counselling service.

