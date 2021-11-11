10 Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus – and how to book places

Christmas is fast approaching – and here’s a map of Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus where excited children can see Mr Claus himself.
Kids love a chance to meet Father Christmas and tell him what present they hope to find in their stocking on December 25.
But places at some of his most popular grottos fill up quickly, so at those that require advance booking it’s best to get in quick.
Indeed some grottos are fully booked already but those in our map still had spaces available as we published.
Here are 10 of the best Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.
Santa’s grottos Fife
Kingsgate, Dunfermline
Muddy Boots Farm, Balmalcolm
Scottish Deer Centre, near Cupar
Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy
Dobbies, Dunfermline
Santa’s grottos Perthshire
Santa’s November Grotto, Perth
Highland Safaris and Red Deer Centre, Aberfeldy
Santa’s grottos Angus and Dundee
Dobbies Dundee, Monifieth
Peel Farm, Kirriemuir
(Neither the Wellgate or Overgate centres in Dundee will have grottos this year.)