10 Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus – and how to book places

Christmas is fast approaching – and here’s a map of Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus where excited children can see Mr Claus himself.

Kids love a chance to meet Father Christmas and tell him what present they hope to find in their stocking on December 25.

But places at some of his most popular grottos fill up quickly, so at those that require advance booking it’s best to get in quick.

Indeed some grottos are fully booked already but those in our map still had spaces available as we published.

Here are 10 of the best Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.

Santa’s grottos Fife

Kingsgate, Dunfermline

Muddy Boots Farm, Balmalcolm

Scottish Deer Centre, near Cupar

Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy

Dobbies, Dunfermline

Santa’s grottos Perthshire

Crieff Hydro

Santa’s November Grotto, Perth

Highland Safaris and Red Deer Centre, Aberfeldy

Santa’s grottos Angus and Dundee

Dobbies Dundee, Monifieth

Peel Farm, Kirriemuir

(Neither the Wellgate or Overgate centres in Dundee will have grottos this year.)