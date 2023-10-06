18 photos as finest young minds tested in Fife schools maths challenge sponsored by The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18 photos as finest young minds tested in Fife schools maths challenge sponsored by The Courier

And you can try your mental agility in our quiz based on questions posed to S3 and S4 pupils.

By Cheryl Peebles
Two boys puzzling over a sum in Fife schools maths challenge
CR0044802, Cheryl Peebles, Cupar. Fife Schools Enterprising Maths Challenge 2023. Picture Shows: Pupils competing in the relay at the Fife Schools Enterprising Maths Challenge, this year held at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar. Wednesday 4th October 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Some of Fife’s best young mathematicians flexed their mental agility in an inter-schools maths challenge sponsored by The Courier.

Teams from 13 of the region’s secondary schools competed in the annual Enterprising Maths competition hosted by Bell Baxter High School.

And it was a home win for one of the two teams put forward by the Cupar school where the day of mathematical action took place.

Anabel Soltesz, Euan McFarlane, Charlie Jung and Megan Fraser beat the 19 other teams in four rounds.

Winners Bell Baxter A team, (from left) Anabel Soltesz, Euan McFarlane, Charlie Jung and Megan Fraser, were presented with the Enterprising Maths Fife shield, sponsored by The Courier, by maths teacher Catherine Blundell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

These included a speed challenge, head-to-head and a rally finale where the S3 and S4 competitors had run to adjudicators to confirm their answers were correct before passing the baton to a teammate.

Think you could do better? Try our S3-S4 level maths quiz

They and the two runners-up, teams from St Andrew’s RC High School, Kirkcaldy, and Madras College, St Andrews, will compete in the national final run by the Scottish Mathematical Council next month.

Bell Baxter High School maths teacher Catherine Blundell said the contest allows those who enjoy maths to do so with likeminded peers and in a fun rather than academic way.

She said: “Most kids who love maths don’t tend to say they love maths, it’s not something that is going to win friends or make you popular.

“For a lot of them they are used to being the best at maths and it’s good for them to be challenged to and to see there are other people who are strong at maths and think differently.”

Participating schools were: Bell Baxter High, St Andrew’s RC High, Madras College, St Columba’s RC High, Lochgelly High, Glenrothes High, Dunfermline High, St Leonards School, Viewforth High, Balwearie High, Auchmuty High, Glenwood High and Beath High.

Our photos from Enterprising Maths Fife:

All images by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A chat between questions.
Hoping he has the correct answer.
Puzzling it out.
Totting up the scores.
The competition hall.
Calculting the answer.
Team effort.
Conferring on the answer.
Adjudicators checked answers in the relay.
A maths race.
Making maths fun.
Pleased with the result.
Figuring it out.
Checking once, checking twice.
Working out the sum.
Fingers crossed they’ve got it correct.

