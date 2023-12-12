WATCH: Rosebank Primary perform Merry Christmas at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

A Rosebank Primary School choir had the audience spellbound when they performed at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

Now you can share the experience – or replay it if you were there – by watching our recording of their renditions of Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Merry Christmas.

Around 170 children and young people took part in the event at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Sunday evening, sponsored by Polycrub.

It was the second year we have held the festive musical celebration involving local schools and groups.

All proceeds from the show support the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initative.

You can also see our best photographs from the night here.

The grand finale