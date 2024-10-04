First Class 2024: P1 photos from Fife schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2024: P1 photos from Fife schools

Find your school's class picture.

Dairsie Primary School is among those featured.
Dairsie Primary School is among those featured. Image: supplied.
By Cheryl Peebles

Your First Class pictures are here.

We have photos of P1 classes from around Fife primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area’s newest pupils.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures.

Photos from Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross schools have also been published.

You will be able to buy a copy of your child’s class photo here from October 4.

Fife schools P1 photos 2024

All images supplied by schools.

Warout
Valley
Torbain 1C
Torbain 1B
Torbain 1A
Tayport
Star
St Paul’s
St Patrick’s
St Kenneth’s
St Columba’s
St Bride’s
Springfield
Southwood
Saline
Pitteuchar West
Pitteuchar East
Pittenweem
North Queensferry
Newport
Methilhill 1B
Methilhill 1A
McLean
Lundin Mill
Leuchars
Letham
Leslie
Lawhead
Kirkcaldy West 1BD
Kirkcaldy West 1-2L
Kirkcaldy North
Kingsbarns
Kinglassie
Kettle
Kelty 1B
Kelty 1A
Hill of Beath
Foulford
Dysart
Duloch 1B
Duloch 1A
Denbeath
Dairsie
Crossgates 1B
Crossgates 1A
Crail
Craigrothie
Commercial 1A
Commercial 1-2
Colinsburgh
Coaltown of Wemyss
Castlehill 1C
Castlehill 1B
Castlehill 1A
Caskieberran
Canongate
Burntisland 1T
Burntisland 1H
Burntisland 1-2
Buchhaven 1H
Anstruther

