Schools First Class 2024: P1 photos from Fife schools Find your school's class picture. Dairsie Primary School is among those featured. By Cheryl Peebles October 4 2024, 6:00am First Class 2024: P1 photos from Fife schools Your First Class pictures are here. We have photos of P1 classes from around Fife primary schools. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area's newest pupils. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures. Photos from Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross schools have also been published. You will be able to buy a copy of your child's class photo here from October 4. Fife schools P1 photos 2024 All images supplied by schools. Warout Valley Torbain 1C Torbain 1B Torbain 1A Tayport Star St Paul's St Patrick's St Kenneth's St Columba's St Bride's Springfield Southwood Saline Pitteuchar West Pitteuchar East Pittenweem North Queensferry Newport Methilhill 1B Methilhill 1A McLean Lundin Mill Leuchars Letham Leslie Lawhead Kirkcaldy West 1BD Kirkcaldy West 1-2L Kirkcaldy North Kingsbarns Kinglassie Kettle Kelty 1B Kelty 1A Hill of Beath Foulford Dysart Duloch 1B Duloch 1A Denbeath Dairsie Crossgates 1B Crossgates 1A Crail Craigrothie Commercial 1A Commercial 1-2 Collydean Collydean Colinsburgh Coaltown of Wemyss Castlehill 1C Castlehill 1B Castlehill 1A Caskieberran Canongate Burntisland 1T Burntisland 1H Burntisland 1-2 Buckhaven 1S Buckhaven 1S Buchhaven 1H Anstruther
