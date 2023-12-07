5 kitchen styles to suit you in 2024

If you’re thinking about doing up the most important room in your house, then you’ll want to know what the latest kitchen styles are.

There are so many different ways to get the kitchen of your dreams but sometimes it can be hard to know exactly what’s right for you.

The great news is there’s a huge amount of choice out there. So whether you like to keep up with the latest trends, love the urban lifestyle, or are just looking for comfort and practicality, you’re sure to find something to suit you.

We spoke to Alan Macaulay, director of Kitchens by James Alan, to find out how to get the perfect kitchen for your needs.

Family kitchens

The kitchen is the focus of any family home. It’s where the day starts as you pack schoolbags, wolf down breakfasts and usher kids out the door. You gather there in the evening to eat and chat about the day’s events. It’s for living, loving and laughing in.

With that in mind, you’ll need a practical space that allows for all the rough and tumble of family life. Storage, in particular, is a must.

Schuller’s Alea Matt range fits the bill perfectly here. It specialises in storage space with features like an open shelf unit that slopes down towards the back with crates laid in, so items like bottles are easily lifted out. There are plenty of closed units to house more practical products and a tiered pull-out for food. On top of that you’ll get special recycling containers so you can separate out your waste – perfect for helping you do your bit for the environment.

City slicker kitchens

For city dwellers your kitchen has to be functional but fun. You’ll need it to be a practical space for day-to-day living but also ready to double as the perfect party room. Style is important here too, so you make an impact with friends.

The Biela range from Schuller is perfect for your city-dwelling needs. Its design includes trendy touches such as integrated units in the style of fruit crates. Cupboards are sleek and stylish and you can opt for a classic terrazzo pattern on the worktops.

Kitchens for trendsetters

For the trendsetters among us it’s important to have all the mod-cons. You’ll need charging stations for all your devices and cool extras like downdraft extractors that are integrated into the hob. Your kitchen needs to have that little extra that gets tongues wagging.

Schuller’s Targa range has elegant Avorio marble effect worktops, swish units and matt brass taps to add a touch of class. A neat touch is its display cabinet with black framed glass front and decorative honeycomb print. Just the thing to add that wow factor.

Kitchens for nature lovers

For those who love the natural world around us it’s important to emphasise harmony over minimalism. Everything should have a sense of balance and perhaps a slightly older world feel to it all.

The Cambia range from Schuller is perfect for this. This gorgeous collection has rustic charm by the bucketload. It’s open, airy and light, with gentle tones. Wooden worktops combine with wall mounted shelves and classic units to really emphasise that countryside effect. With this range your taken away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world to a more relaxed and simpler time.

Kitchens for the discerning

Some of us will be looking for a touch of sophistication in our kitchen. You’ll want a gourmet space that complements your lifestyle and is the perfect place to unwind in the evening. This kitchen will make a statement about who you are.

Schuller’s Elba range has luxurious touches such as a wine bar and cooking island that make it perfect for entertaining. There are also internal pull-outs and a versatile panel system to keep everything in easy reach. The look is defined by the special horizontal and vertical grip ledges in sleek onyx black that replace handles on the units.

The kitchen designer you can trust

For something as important as a new fitted kitchen you need to have complete trust in who you are dealing with. Kitchens by James Alan has 20 years’ experience in installing premium kitchens.

The firm’s director, Alan Macaulay, says: “Being a local company we are completely committed to ensuring the customer gets a quality fit with quality products. When it comes to organising fitting and signing off the completed job, customers deal directly with me. So they know they’re getting the personal service they deserve.”

The firm’s close relationship with Schuller also brings benefits as they are constantly updated on progress, ensuring deliveries are always on time.

Check out Kitchens by James Alan and turn your dreams into reality.