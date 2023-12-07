5 kitchen styles to suit you in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

5 kitchen styles to suit you in 2024

How to get the perfect room for your lifestyle.

In partnership with Kitchens by James Alan
Women relaxing in the kitchen.
The kitchen is perhaps the most important room in your house.

If you’re thinking about doing up the most important room in your house, then you’ll want to know what the latest kitchen styles are.

There are so many different ways to get the kitchen of your dreams but sometimes it can be hard to know exactly what’s right for you.

The great news is there’s a huge amount of choice out there. So whether you like to keep up with the latest trends, love the urban lifestyle, or are just looking for comfort and practicality, you’re sure to find something to suit you.

We spoke to Alan Macaulay, director of Kitchens by James Alan, to find out how to get the perfect kitchen for your needs.

Family kitchens

The Alea Matt kitchen style for 2024
The Alea Matt kitchen is stylish and practical.

The kitchen is the focus of any family home. It’s where the day starts as you pack schoolbags, wolf down breakfasts and usher kids out the door. You gather there in the evening to eat and chat about the day’s events. It’s for living, loving and laughing in.

With that in mind, you’ll need a practical space that allows for all the rough and tumble of family life. Storage, in particular, is a must.

Schuller’s Alea Matt range fits the bill perfectly here. It specialises in storage space with features like an open shelf unit that slopes down towards the back with crates laid in, so items like bottles are easily lifted out. There are plenty of closed units to house more practical products and a tiered pull-out for food. On top of that you’ll get special recycling containers so you can separate out your waste – perfect for helping you do your bit for the environment.

City slicker kitchens

Biela kitchen style for 2024
The Biela kitchen style is perfect for those living in the city in 2024.

For city dwellers your kitchen has to be functional but fun. You’ll need it to be a practical space for day-to-day living but also ready to double as the perfect party room. Style is important here too, so you make an impact with friends.

The Biela range from Schuller is perfect for your city-dwelling needs. Its design includes trendy touches such as integrated units in the style of fruit crates. Cupboards are sleek and stylish and you can opt for a classic terrazzo pattern on the worktops.

Kitchens for trendsetters

Targa kitchen style
You’ll be bang on trend with the Targa kitchen style in 2024.

For the trendsetters among us it’s important to have all the mod-cons. You’ll need charging stations for all your devices and cool extras like downdraft extractors that are integrated into the hob. Your kitchen needs to have that little extra that gets tongues wagging.

Schuller’s Targa range has elegant Avorio marble effect worktops, swish units and matt brass taps to add a touch of class. A neat touch is its display cabinet with black framed glass front and decorative honeycomb print. Just the thing to add that wow factor.

Kitchens for nature lovers

Cambia kitchen style for 2024
Go with the Cambia kitchen style to reach out to your nature loving side in 2024.

For those who love the natural world around us it’s important to emphasise harmony over minimalism. Everything should have a sense of balance and perhaps a slightly older world feel to it all.

The Cambia range from Schuller is perfect for this. This gorgeous collection has rustic charm by the bucketload. It’s open, airy and light, with gentle tones. Wooden worktops combine with wall mounted shelves and classic units to really emphasise that countryside effect. With this range your taken away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world to a more relaxed and simpler time.

Kitchens for the discerning

Elba kitchen style 2024
Elba kitchens have lots of luxury touches.

Some of us will be looking for a touch of sophistication in our kitchen. You’ll want a gourmet space that complements your lifestyle and is the perfect place to unwind in the evening. This kitchen will make a statement about who you are.

Schuller’s Elba range has luxurious touches such as a wine bar and cooking island that make it perfect for entertaining. There are also internal pull-outs and a versatile panel system to keep everything in easy reach. The look is defined by the special horizontal and vertical grip ledges in sleek onyx black that replace handles on the units.

The kitchen designer you can trust

For something as important as a new fitted kitchen you need to have complete trust in who you are dealing with. Kitchens by James Alan has 20 years’ experience in installing premium kitchens.

The firm’s director, Alan Macaulay, says: “Being a local company we are completely committed to ensuring the customer gets a quality fit with quality products. When it comes to organising fitting and signing off the completed job, customers deal directly with me. So they know they’re getting the personal service they deserve.”

The firm’s close relationship with Schuller also brings benefits as they are constantly updated on progress, ensuring deliveries are always on time.

Check out Kitchens by James Alan and turn your dreams into reality.

More from Lifestyle

The Queen with Anne Robinson (PA)
Anne Robinson ‘dating Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles’
UK Drive: BMW’s i5 is the electric saloon car for everyday duties
The BBC licence fee will rise by just over £10 next year as the Government reduces the planned increase due to the pressure of the cost of living, according to reports (PA)
BBC licence fee to rise by more than £10 next year – reports
Dean Banks' new restaurant Dune serves up an octopus hot dog.
First Taste: What did I think of the octopus hot dog and caviar waffle…
Sacred Grounds co-founders Kathryn Baker and Jamie Simpson.
Arbroath coffee obsessives Sacred Grounds still full of beans after 8 years in the…
Dame Judi Dench for Good Housekeeping (Good Housekeeping/David Gubert)
Dame Judi Dench says pet parrot once said Boris Johnson’s name ‘clear as day’
Composer Benjamin Britten (PA)
Search on for London boys choir conducted by composer Benjamin Britten
Adoration Of The Kings is one of only a few times that a narrative painting by the Dutch artist has been sold in recent decades, according to Sotheby’s. (Sotheby’s)
Rembrandt sells for £11 million at auction
Nick Pickard has departed the Australian jungle. (PA)
Nick Pickard is fourth contestant voted out of I’m A Celebrity jungle
This Morning presenter Josie Gibson on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (Tim Ireland/PA)
Josie Gibson says she feels responsible for Fred Sirieix’s I’m A Celebrity exit