Brewdog in battle with Perth councillor to keep controversial outdoor seating area

Brewdog faces a battle with a local councillor to keep outdoor seating at its Perth pub.

The craft beer giant set up an al fresco area on George Street when Covid restrictions were in force in 2020.

Back then, businesses were temporarily allowed to apply for external seating via a pavement license – without needing planning permission.

Brewdog made use of a small area of road directly outside the venue, but neighbouring businesses were angry at the setup.

This measure ended when restrictions were lifted, meaning planning permission was required.

In May, Perth and Kinross Council gave Brewdog temporary consent to keep the seating until October 2023.

Now a local councillor has declared he will fight its latest application to renew the permission.

Safety concerns over Perth pub’s outdoor seating

Conservative Councillor Chris Ahern, who represents the City Centre ward, strongly objected to the previous application.

He wrote in December 2022: “The current and proposed area takes up the bus stop and double yellow-lined area put in place so that lorries and coaches can easily get into Mill Street on the sharp bend.

“Currently they have difficulty because this area is blocked off.

“The buses trying to use the temporary stop have difficulty getting in and block George Street because of the position close to parking spaces.

“For the bus stop to operate properly, a number of parking spaces from elsewhere on George Street will have to be removed, making an existing problem even worse.

“The position right on the corner is a safety problem with line of sight for those trying to cross either George Street or the top of Mill Street.”

Councillor maintains Brewdog objection

A year on, Cllr Ahern has told The Courier he still has an issue with the proposal.

“If this goes ahead, I would request that a proper area is created and not just built onto existing road,” he said.

He added: “I do still have issues with the location of this area right on a junction and on a road that does have a lot of congestion.

“I also have concerns that any area continues to look like a temporary structure.”

Brewdog’s most recent planning statement claims: “The seating area has operated throughout this period with no issues or complaints, and buses have been able to pass by with no danger to highway safety.

“Accordingly, noting the success of the seating area and the much-needed additional revenue it has provided the bar with throughout this period (adding a significant amount of extra capacity), Brewdog would like to again renew the planning consent.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.