Brewdog in battle with Perth councillor to keep controversial outdoor seating area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Brewdog in battle with Perth councillor to keep controversial outdoor seating area

Cllr Chris Ahern 'has issues' with the craft beer giant's al fresco area.

By Chloe Burrell
Councillor Chris Ahern is against the outdoor seating at Brewdog in Perth
Councillor Chris Ahern is against the outdoor seating at Brewdog in Perth. Image: supplied.

Brewdog faces a battle with a local councillor to keep outdoor seating at its Perth pub.

The craft beer giant set up an al fresco area on George Street when Covid restrictions were in force in 2020.

Back then, businesses were temporarily allowed to apply for external seating via a pavement license – without needing planning permission.

Brewdog made use of a small area of road directly outside the venue, but neighbouring businesses were angry at the setup.

This measure ended when restrictions were lifted, meaning planning permission was required.

In May, Perth and Kinross Council gave Brewdog temporary consent to keep the seating until October 2023.

Now a local councillor has declared he will fight its latest application to renew the permission.

Safety concerns over Perth pub’s outdoor seating

Conservative Councillor Chris Ahern, who represents the City Centre ward, strongly objected to the previous application.

Outdoor seating outside Brewdog on George Street, Perth.
Brewdog set up its own parklet on George Street back in 2020. Image: Supplied

He wrote in December 2022: “The current and proposed area takes up the bus stop and double yellow-lined area put in place so that lorries and coaches can easily get into Mill Street on the sharp bend.

“Currently they have difficulty because this area is blocked off.

“The buses trying to use the temporary stop have difficulty getting in and block George Street because of the position close to parking spaces.

“For the bus stop to operate properly, a number of parking spaces from elsewhere on George Street will have to be removed, making an existing problem even worse.

“The position right on the corner is a safety problem with line of sight for those trying to cross either George Street or the top of Mill Street.”

Councillor maintains Brewdog objection

A year on, Cllr Ahern has told The Courier he still has an issue with the proposal.

“If this goes ahead, I would request that a proper area is created and not just built onto existing road,” he said.

He added: “I do still have issues with the location of this area right on a junction and on a road that does have a lot of congestion.

“I also have concerns that any area continues to look like a temporary structure.”

Brewdog on Perth's George Street.
Brewdog in Perth has applied to keep its outdoor seating area. Image: DC Thomson

Brewdog’s most recent planning statement claims: “The seating area has operated throughout this period with no issues or complaints, and buses have been able to pass by with no danger to highway safety.

“Accordingly, noting the success of the seating area and the much-needed additional revenue it has provided the bar with throughout this period (adding a significant amount of extra capacity), Brewdog would like to again renew the planning consent.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.

More from Perth & Kinross

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Auchterarder. Image: Don Marshall
Residents flee homes during fire in Auchterarder
Thomas Douglas
Fife boyfriend-from-hell battered partner 24 hours after she collected him from prison
Rachel Barnes jumped in to Loch Faskally.
Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth.
Fate of Perth sports centres hangs in balance as councillors agree cost-cutting review
An LNER train in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
LNER scraps ALL trains through Tayside and Fife on Thursday due to weather forecast
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
£34m Morris Leslie leisure hub with hotel, lodges and museum approved at Kinfauns
A9 northbound south of Perth
A9 partially blocked after two-car crash near Perth
Councillors Sheila McCole and Iain MacPherson, Sue Varga, Pete Chan and councillor Andy Chan wrapped up warm at the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on
Perth's Craigie Christmas lights switch-on in pictures
Auchterarder House and the swimming pool complex planned for its grounds.
Inside swimming pool complex planned for dairy tycoon's 20-acre Perthshire estate
Flooding near Arbroath......not a day for pigs flying but wading. Image: Paul Reid
Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow…

Conversation