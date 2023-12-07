EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dundee hardman’ director reveals story behind viral video for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dundee hardman’ director reveals story behind viral video for first time

The clip was shot 23 years ago and has since become an online sensation.

By James Simpson
Robert Page, left, was the director of the 'Dundee hardman' video featuring David McLean. Image: Robert Page/YouTube
Robert Page, left, was the director of the 'Dundee hardman' video featuring David McLean. Image: Robert Page/YouTube

The director of the “Dundee hardman” video has revealed the story behind the iconic clip for the first time.

Robert Page was filming for a project in 2000 when he captured the moment David McLean referred to Dundee as a “hardman town” and came out with his famous “ooh, hardman” catchphrase.

The clip has since gone viral after being shared several times on social media, and the speech has even been used on t-shirts and postcards.

Last month, The Courier tracked down David 23 years later – revealing he now works as a science teacher in Aberfeldy.

Robert, 47, has since met up with David for the first time since recording the video – and a sequel is even in the offing.

Story behind ‘Dundee hardman’ video revealed

Speaking to The Courier, the Wormit filmmaker said: “I was on a six-month contract with Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) at the time.

“It was my first job after graduating from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

“I was looking at Dundee in the year 2000. It was a 15-minute film that was screened in the DCA.

“We spoke with taxi drivers, a lady in a chip shop, and folk outside Boots – and obviously recorded the now famous corner shop scene.

Robert filmed the footage in 2000. Image: Robert Page

“My mother previously ran a corner shop in Kirkcaldy and you generally meet a cross-section of society in them – that’s why I picked it.

“A friend of mine lived across the road from the shop on Abbotsford Street and knew the shopkeeper, Phil.

“Phil was happy to speak and said we could chat with the customers if they were happy to do so.

“They featured in a part called ‘Dundee Views’ and David’s comments were very much tongue in cheek.”

The footage shot from the corner shop appeared on YouTube about a decade ago, when Robert was working on a web-based project.

Some time later, the video began to get attention on social media.

Robert said: “The corner shop video only went on YouTube as a way of holding the footage.

“Time passed, and I noticed the footage had started to get a bit of traction online – then it just spiralled.

“As the years have gone by, I have wanted to know how David was, but I thought: ‘How do I track him down?’

‘Surreal’ meeting between director and ‘Dundee hardman’

“When The Courier published the story, I was able to contact the school to pass along my details.

“We met in St Andrews at the weekend – it was a bit surreal meeting him after all this time.”

Phil is now working on a follow-up video which has a working title, Finding Dundee’s Hardest Man.

David McLean who is a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.
David is now the principal teacher of science at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy. Image: David McLean

As part of the feature, other footage from the original short film is expected to be released.

Robert added: “Our intention is obviously to talk about the reaction of David being tracked down.

“I’m also hoping to try and give an update on the others who featured in the corner shop segment.”

  • Did you or someone you know feature in Robert’s 2000 film? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

