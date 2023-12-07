EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dundee hardman’ director reveals story behind viral video for first time

The director of the “Dundee hardman” video has revealed the story behind the iconic clip for the first time.

Robert Page was filming for a project in 2000 when he captured the moment David McLean referred to Dundee as a “hardman town” and came out with his famous “ooh, hardman” catchphrase.

The clip has since gone viral after being shared several times on social media, and the speech has even been used on t-shirts and postcards.

Last month, The Courier tracked down David 23 years later – revealing he now works as a science teacher in Aberfeldy.

Robert, 47, has since met up with David for the first time since recording the video – and a sequel is even in the offing.

Story behind ‘Dundee hardman’ video revealed

Speaking to The Courier, the Wormit filmmaker said: “I was on a six-month contract with Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) at the time.

“It was my first job after graduating from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

“I was looking at Dundee in the year 2000. It was a 15-minute film that was screened in the DCA.

“We spoke with taxi drivers, a lady in a chip shop, and folk outside Boots – and obviously recorded the now famous corner shop scene.

“My mother previously ran a corner shop in Kirkcaldy and you generally meet a cross-section of society in them – that’s why I picked it.

“A friend of mine lived across the road from the shop on Abbotsford Street and knew the shopkeeper, Phil.

“Phil was happy to speak and said we could chat with the customers if they were happy to do so.

“They featured in a part called ‘Dundee Views’ and David’s comments were very much tongue in cheek.”

The footage shot from the corner shop appeared on YouTube about a decade ago, when Robert was working on a web-based project.

Some time later, the video began to get attention on social media.

Robert said: “The corner shop video only went on YouTube as a way of holding the footage.

“Time passed, and I noticed the footage had started to get a bit of traction online – then it just spiralled.

“As the years have gone by, I have wanted to know how David was, but I thought: ‘How do I track him down?’

‘Surreal’ meeting between director and ‘Dundee hardman’

“When The Courier published the story, I was able to contact the school to pass along my details.

“We met in St Andrews at the weekend – it was a bit surreal meeting him after all this time.”

Phil is now working on a follow-up video which has a working title, Finding Dundee’s Hardest Man.

As part of the feature, other footage from the original short film is expected to be released.

Robert added: “Our intention is obviously to talk about the reaction of David being tracked down.

“I’m also hoping to try and give an update on the others who featured in the corner shop segment.”