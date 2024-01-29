Dundee ‘slow fashion’ designer Kerrie on how to shop more sustainably in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘slow fashion’ designer Kerrie on how to shop more sustainably in 2024

Kerrie Alexander founded her ethical clothing brand KerrieALDO in 2014.

Slow fashion designer Kerrie Alexander in her Dundee studio. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Slow fashion designer Kerrie Alexander in her Dundee studio. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

As the new year gets well underway, your resolutions for 2024 may well include shopping more sustainably, with all of us now well aware of the impact we have on our planet.

But the idea of building a greener wardrobe can be a daunting one.

To make things easier for you, we spoke to Dundee slow fashion designer Kerrie Alexander.

The 34-year-old, who founded her own ethical clothing brand KerriALDO in 2014, shared her top tips for those who want to shop more mindfully.

Kerrie collaborated with V&A Dundee to create the Dundee Raincoat, a unisex raincoat inspired by the city’s innovation, creativity and resilience. Image: V&A

1) Buy pre-loved clothing

Kerrie says buying pre-loved clothing from charity shops, vintage shops and online platforms such as Depop and Vinted are a great way to build a more sustainable wardrobe.

She said: “I think charity shops are a great place to look for second-hand clothes.

“I always find Broughty Ferry and St Andrews can be a bit better.

“If you are needing something, just take some time to search and seek it out second-hand or pre-loved first, before buying new. Always be looking at that as an option first.”

The mum-of-two even dresses her children, 4, and 8 months, in second-hand clothes.

She said: “I’m happy to buy pre-loved items for my kids and they’re young enough to be happy with that also.

“I’m sure teenagers and stuff might be a little bit more difficult, but I’ve not experienced that myself.”

Kerrie at work in her sustainable fashion design studio. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

2) Invest in quality over quantity

Kerrie also believes in buying fewer high-quality items from high-end brands as opposed to lots of pieces from the high street.

She said: “I tend to avoid high street shops in general and buy from higher end stores.

“But it is only affordable to do this because I don’t buy from the high street.

“A high-end item will generally be better quality and last a lot longer.

“It still has a resell value as well, if you decide to sell it in future.

“It has become a lot easier to buy and sell things second-hand than it used to be.”

Sustainable fabrics used by KerrieALDO. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

3) Say goodbye to impulsive buying

Kerrie also suggests that people shop more mindfully in order to avoid impulse purchases.

She said: “Sometimes shopping is quite impulsive and buying items is linked to getting a feel-good rush of endorphins.

So try to take a step back.

“Sometimes you will find that you don’t want or need that piece of clothing as much as you think you do in that impulsive moment.”

She added: “Some suggest that before buying something new, you consider if you can see yourself wearing it at least 30 times.

“It might seem like a lot, but this is a good way to cut out a lot of the impulse buys.”

KerrieALDO was founded in 2014. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

4) Repair and alter your clothing

She also suggests that people repair and alter their clothing, instead of replacing it.

Kerrie said: “I personally offer a repair service for my own brand.

“It is always worth encouraging people to look at that.

“Being able to mend your own clothes used to be a household skill but I don’t feel that is as commonplace anymore.

“There’s plenty of repair shops you could go to for a repair or even an alteration, rather than going to buy new.”

Dundee has many charity shops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

5) Change your attitude towards buying clothes

Kerrie also believes that most people can benefit from evaluating their shopping habits to see where they can improve.

This could mean buying from more ethical brands or buying less from the high street.

She said: “Many of my customers can definitely see the value in investing in something that is made to last.

“People can also think about buying less in general, investing in better quality when they can, or even looking for more pre-loved or second-hand clothing.

But she acknowledges that the green way isn’t always the most affordable.

“Obviously with the cost of living crisis, buying more sustainably isn’t always an option.

“Sometimes it isn’t affordable and that’s ok.

“But I think some people probably could ask themselves questions about what they could do differently to make it more affordable.”

Dundee fashion designer Hayley Scanlan also uses ethical production methods. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

6) Support ethical brands

Finally, Kerrie strongly advocates supporting fellow ethical clothing designers in Dundee.

Ethical clothing brands ensure that their workers are paid fairly and work in safe environments.

Many, like KerrieALDO, also use natural fabrics from local producers where possible.

Some of Kerrie’s favourites include Jo-Ami, Hayley Scanlon and Isolated Heroes, which are all online brands based.

However, she admits that Dundee’s high street has a long way to go.

“I think there is a lot of businesses in Dundee doing things sustainably and ethically but I don’t feel like that has completed translated to the high street,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say there is much sustainable offerings on the high street, other than charity shops.”

