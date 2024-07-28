Is Perth’s new Greek taverna Aphrodite heaven in Hellas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Is Perth’s new Greek taverna Aphrodite heaven in Hellas?

Perth's new independent Greek restaurant hits the lofty heights of its divine inspiration.

Aphrodite in Perth.
Aphrodite is Perth's new Greek taverna. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Why it has taken until 2024 for Perth to be blessed with a sit-in Greek restaurant is truly a mystery.

So when Cretan Stefania Ciocionoiu opened Aphrodite just a couple of doors along from our Perth office on George Street, we hoped that would mean no more odysseys would be required from the Fair City for some top quality Hellenic food.

Stefania has run Kali Kardia on the other side of the city centre for a while and their fresh gyros have ensured that the tiny takeaway has muscled its way to the top of our favourites list.

Stepping into Aphrodite, we were excited to see how her and her team have made the transition from mouth-watering street food to top class Greek dining.

Aphrodite in Perth a sea of blue and white

Aphrodite – named after the Greek goddess of love – has been open for almost two months.

Management took over and promptly refurbished the unit which was fleetingly occupied by Dundee burger merchants Vandal & Co – however to those in the Fair City, most will know the George Street premises as the former home of Grand Italia.

Aphrodite in Perth.
Aphrodite in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As you’d expect, seaside pantones of blue and white adorn the dining area and peaceful traditional music gently fills the room.

It was a Wednesday evening when we ducked in to the taverna, taking refuge from gloomy weather which couldn’t be less Mediterranean – despite it being July.

There were half a dozen other tables with diners – fairly busy for a newly founded establishment on a weeknight.

We were quickly seated by smiley staff and began to peruse the menu.

Feta saganaki the ‘highlight of my trip’ at Aphrodite in Perh

There’s no shortage of options at Aphrodite. It offers a broad menu with plenty of vegetarian options and it’s all dishes you’d expect to find on menus from summer holidays sunbathing in the Mediterranean.

The service was notably quick, and the waiting team were friendly and attentive throughout – clearly eager to make a good impression.

I went for the feta saganaki (£6.90). That’s breaded feta drizzled with honey.

Feta saganaki.
Feta saganaki. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There’s no doubt about it. This is one of the best things I’ve ever ordered, and almost certainly the highlight of my trip.

The feta was soft to cut into and the tang of the cheese was complimented perfectly by the sweet notes of honey.

I’m not going to lie, I could have ate even more of this but I would say it was the perfect sized appetiser before my main.

My partner went for the melitzanosalata (£6.50).

Melitzanosalata.
Melitzanosalata. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s a chilled aubergine salad, which was light and refreshing – one of those particularly healthy dishes where you can feel every bite doing you good.

It wasn’t too filling, thankfully, as the main courses certainly weren’t skimped on.

Main courses ‘not skimped on’ at Aphrodite, Perth

I ordered the ghemista (£14.50) – a dish made up of a tomato, pepper and courgette stuffed to the brim with rice and paired with a dollop of sour cream.

I’ve never been one to order stuffed peppers but there was something so comforting about this dish.

Ghemista.
Ghemista. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was simple yet delightfully tasty and every bite was fresh.

It is definitely a meal I would be happy to order in the future when I make my definite return to Aphrodite.

My partner chose the stifado (£19.50) – that’s a stew with beef and shallots, served with a side of sticky yellow rice (chips are available instead).

As is often the case when we write these reviews, his choice was something he’d never had before.

But the slow-cooked meat tore effortlessly and the rich gravy was divine.

Stifado with rice.
Stifado with rice. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s often easy to picture Greek food as being something best only consumed throughout summer, but this dish is the ideal tonic for an evening as bleak as those we’ve become accustomed to in Tayside this July.

The menu really is a sizeable one, with plenty of grilled meat, vegetables and fish which I’m sure we’ll explore further on our next trip.

Frankly, we had no room for dessert.

The verdict

Perth’s reputation as a city with excellent independent restaurants is long-standing and irrefutable.

However, the absence of great quality Greek restaurant has made that persisting gap in the market become more noticeable.

Hospitality businesses don’t have their challenges to seek, especially restaurants still building their reputation.

But Aphrodite will certainly become an established presence in Perth and its food is more than tasty enough to draw in diners from further afield too.

Perth punters have had to wait for a Greek restaurant to open on their doorstep, but they’ve been delivered with one which delivers with aplomb.

Stefania has said she wants to bring live Greek music in due course – another potentially exciting development.

Whatever the future holds for Aphrodite, the foundations of success are firmly in place.

Information

Address: 33 George Street, Perth, PH1 5LA

T: 01738 336599

W: aphroditegreekrestaurant.co.uk

Price: £53.80 for two starters, two mains and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 5/5
Surrounding: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

