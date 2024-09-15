Best photos of Stirling’s Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024

Stirling opened its arms to crime fiction fans and authors this weekend as it hosted another exciting Bloody Scotland festival.

Thousands flocked to the city to rub shoulders with respected writers of the popular genre, including Peter May, Ann Cleeves and Irvine Welsh.

Chris Brookmyre was awarded the festival’s top honour, the McIlvanney Prize, for the second time.

This year, he won for his novel The Cracked Mirror, described as a cross-genre hybrid of Agatha Christie and Michael Connelly.

The winner of the 2024 Bloody Scotland Debut Prize was Allan Gaw, for The Silent House of Sleep. It’s the first time a self-published author has bagged the award.

Mr Gaw is a doctor and medical pathologist who has used his own experiences to inspire his stories.

Here are some of the best moments of the weekend’s festivities in the heart of Stirling.