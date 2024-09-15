Lifestyle Best photos of Stirling’s Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024 Locals and visitors flocked to the international festival, where Chris Brookmyre won the top prize for his book The Cracked Mirror. Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize 2024 winner shortlist authors D V Bishop (David), Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Kim Sherwood and Abir Mukherjee. Image: Colin Hattersley By Alex Watson & Gemma Bibby September 15 2024, 5:33pm September 15 2024, 5:33pm Share Best photos of Stirling’s Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/5082261/bloody-scotland-2024-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Stirling opened its arms to crime fiction fans and authors this weekend as it hosted another exciting Bloody Scotland festival. Thousands flocked to the city to rub shoulders with respected writers of the popular genre, including Peter May, Ann Cleeves and Irvine Welsh. Chris Brookmyre was awarded the festival’s top honour, the McIlvanney Prize, for the second time. This year, he won for his novel The Cracked Mirror, described as a cross-genre hybrid of Agatha Christie and Michael Connelly. The winner of the 2024 Bloody Scotland Debut Prize was Allan Gaw, for The Silent House of Sleep. It’s the first time a self-published author has bagged the award. Mr Gaw is a doctor and medical pathologist who has used his own experiences to inspire his stories. Here are some of the best moments of the weekend’s festivities in the heart of Stirling. On opening night, Stirling and District Schools Pipe Band lead a procession through the cobbled streets of Stirling. Image: Bloody Scotland Crowds came to watch the procession. Image: Bloody Scotland Author of ‘Rabbits’, Hugo Rifkind at the Secret Histories event in Trinity Church. Image: Bloody Scotland Actor Richard Armitage discusses his debut novel, ‘Geneva’. Image: Bloody Scotland Finalist for the Bloody Scotland Scottish Crime Debut of the Year, Doug Sinclair, talks about his book, ‘Blood Runs Deep’ in the central library. Image: Bloody Scotland Finalist for the Bloody Scotland Scottish Crime Debut of the Year, Alan Gaw, discusses his book, ‘The Silent House of Sleep’ in the central library. Image: Bloody Scotland The audience in Albert Halls. Image: Bloody Scotland Always praised for their non-traditional book events, this year Bloody Scotland hosted The Wickedest Link, as eight crime writers battled not to be the first voted off the Friday night quiz resembling a popular BBC quiz show. Image: Bloody Scotland Henry Hemming, author of Four Shots in the Night. Image: Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize winner, Chris Brookmyre. Image: Colin Hattersley Debut Prize winner Alan Gaw. Image: Colin Hattersley McIlvanney Prize winner Chris Brookmyre. Image: Colin Hattersley
