What are St Andrews University students wearing to class?

St Andrews is bustling with students as they return to university after a long summer.

We headed to the Fife town to find out what they are wearing and where they get their fashion inspiration from.

Here’s what they told us.

Iona Mara Benvie, 22, Montrose

What are you studying?

History of art.

What are you wearing?

My boots are Penelope Chilvers, my jeans and jumper are vintage Ralph Lauren, my shirt is vintage Toggi, and the jacket is discontinued Barbour.

How do you describe your style?

English country core.

Where do you like to shop?

Second-hand shops and Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Middleton – her style is just so effortless.

Naod Habte, 29, Gottenberg

What are you studying?

International relations.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Uniqlo, my jumper is Levi’s, my T-shirt is Samsoe Samsoe, my cords are from a second-hand shop in Copenhagen and my shoes are Blundstone.

How do you describe your style?

Comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

I avoid fast fashion brands and prefer to buy higher quality items. I mostly browse second-hand shops.

Who is your style icon?

Just the average fashionable person on the high street.

Victoria Castro, 20, Madrid

What are you studying?

Economics and English literature.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Zara, the trousers are my mum’s and the shoes are Hogan.

How do you describe your style?

I don’t know – I like bows and doing things with my hair! And wearing turtlenecks, although it’s not quite cold enough yet.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara. My mum’s wardrobe. Ami Paris.

Who is your style icon?

People in the street.

Aiden McClure, 21, New York

What are you studying?

Classic Latin and Greek.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from my partner’s mum, the trousers and jacket are from second-hand shops in New York, and my bag was made by a friend in Australia.

How do you describe your style?

Tweedy and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Second-hand shops – Armstrongs in Edinburgh is one of my favourite vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Sophie Coombes, 21, Northhampton

What are you studying?

Arabic, Russian and German.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from a shop in Estonia, the jeans are from Vinted, the jumper is from TK Maxx and the scarf is from my mother.

How do you describe your style?

Pretty bad and low budget.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops in St Andrews – Salvation Army is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

My friend Lia.

Nadim Searight, 21, Wiltshire

What are you studying?

Computer science.

What are you wearing?

Most of it is thrifted. The jeans are from an event by Sustainable Style (St Andrews University society), the jacket is from a vintage sale and the jumper is from Goose & Gander.

And the shoes are Nike Air Force.

How do you describe your style?

Casual street style.

Where do you like to shop?

Urban Outfitters and Uniqlo are a couple of my favourites.

Who is your style icon?

Cillian Murphy (actor). He had a lot of cool looks at the Oppenheimer premieres.