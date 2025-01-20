6 of the best spa days in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 of the best spa days in and around Stirling

From hot tubs to deep tissue massages, there are some superb ways to de-stress at these Stirlingshire spas.

The exterior of The Stirling Highland Hotel
Stirling Highland Hotel in the heart of the city is a great spot for a spa day. Image: Edinburghcitymom/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

There’s no better way to treat yourself or someone you love than with a relaxing spa day.

If you’re searching for a spa experience in or around Stirling, there are several options to choose from.

Here are six Stirlingshire spas where you can swim, soak and steam your worries, aches and pains away.

1. Stirling Highland Hotel

The swimming pool inside Stirling Highland Hotel, with a round table and three blue armchairs in the foreground
Afternoon tea is always served to spa customers at Stirling Highland Hotel

Located in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw from the castle, Stirling Highland Hotel is easy to reach by public transport.

There’s a wide range of spa packages on offer here throughout the week and weekend, with something to suit every budget and schedule.

All of the experiences include afternoon tea, use of a robe and slippers, and full access to the hotel’s on-site swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

There are plenty of add-on treatments available, too – massages (including pre-natal massages), facials and manicures, lasting up to 150 minutes.

Address: Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

2. Inglewood House and Spa

The castle-like, stone Inglewood House hotel and spa, with a red roof, is in the background, with lawns in the foreground. The sky is blue and there are green bushes to each side of the photo
Alloa’s Inglewood House isn’t far from Stirling. Image: Google Street View

Just a 15-minute drive from Stirling city centre, the striking Inglewood House in Alloa – a popular wedding venue – also has several seasonal spa package options, ranging in length and price.

Whichever you choose, you’ll be well fed and looked after, with everything from soothing massages and rejuvenating facials to invigorating salt scrubs offered.

The spa here houses a thermal suite, with a sauna, steam room and tiled hotbeds.

There is also an outdoor hot tub, as well as a relaxation room and spa cafe.

Address: Tullibody Road, Alloa, FK10 2HU

3. Sawadee Thai Spa

The exterior of Sawadee Thai Spa in Stirling centre - a sandstone building with white mainly white signage, showing a woman receiving a massage
Traditional Thai massage is unique. Image: Google Street View

Tucked away on Baker Street in Stirling, Sawadee Thai Spa is perfect for busy people who are always on the go.

You won’t find a sauna or swimming pool here, but you’ll be able to choose from a large selection of spa treatments, lasting a minimum of 55 minutes.

The expert therapists here specialise in traditional Thai massage, as well as administering body scrub, foot reflexology and head and shoulder massages.

They’ll also tailor your treatment to your needs, so if you require extra time to ease out your sore muscles, just ask.

Address: 52 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1DB

4. Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Resort

A faraway view of the sprawling Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Resort - a while building with black roof, with rolling green hills in the background
Even just paying a visit to Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and its lovely landscape is likely to make you feel more relaxed. Image: Andrew Cawley

Unwind in stunning surroundings at Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Resort, overlooking the shores of Loch Ard in Aberfoyle.

A swimming pool, thermal suite and relaxation room are available to all spa users, with the option of adding treatments and afternoon tea.

Customers can choose to spend a morning, afternoon or all day at the spa, and deep tissue massages, salt scrubs and superfood facials are among the treatments here.

Address: Kinlochard, Aberfoyle, FK8 3TL

5. Lodge on Loch Lomond

The car park of Lodge on Loch Lomond, with cars parked in the foreground and a nice view of the loch, trees and blue sky in the background. Part of the beige brick hotel building can be seen to the right
The calming views across Loch Lomond make a visit to this spa even more soothing. Image: Google Street View

Lodge on Loch Lomond sits on the western shore of the loch, close to Luss.

Getting there by car from Stirling takes around an hour, but it’s well worth the trip for a special treat and to soak up the beautiful setting.

Day spa packages are available throughout the week and at weekends, with use of the thermal suite included for everyone.

As well as incredible views of Loch Lomond, the thermal suite offers an aroma steam room, hot and cold showers, a Himalayan salt sauna, a herbal sauna, and heated relaxation loungers.

Enjoy the spa facilities and lunch or afternoon tea, and add on a treatment or two, if you like.

These include scalp, facial, back, hand and foot massages, as well as exfoliating scrubs.

Address: Loch Lomond, Luss, Argyll & Bute, G83 8PA

6. Cameron House

The castle-like sandstone and white exterior of Cameron House hotel, with turrets and a flagpole, flying a Saltire. Some cars are parked outside the hotel, and there is a green lawn and attractive red and yellow flowers planted in the foreground
Cameron House’s spa day experiences are fittingly grand and luxurious. Image: EQRoy/Shutterstock

And, last but not least, just a few miles from Lodge on Loch Lomond, you’ll find Cameron House.

A rooftop pool, thermal and hydro experiences are among the facilities usually available, though be aware that the swimming pool will be closed until January 27, 2025 for refurbishment.

Back, neck, shoulder, head, scalp and aromatherapy massages are all on the treatment menu, as well as personalised facials, depending on which spa package you choose.

Though on the pricier end of the scale, some of the massages here last a blissful two hours.

If you’re feeling peckish after all that relaxation, consider booking into Cameron House’s new Italian restaurant La Vista – highly recommended by our reviewer.

Address: Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire, G83 8QZ

