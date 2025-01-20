6 of the best spa days in and around Stirling

There’s no better way to treat yourself or someone you love than with a relaxing spa day.

If you’re searching for a spa experience in or around Stirling, there are several options to choose from.

Here are six Stirlingshire spas where you can swim, soak and steam your worries, aches and pains away.

1. Stirling Highland Hotel

Located in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw from the castle, Stirling Highland Hotel is easy to reach by public transport.

There’s a wide range of spa packages on offer here throughout the week and weekend, with something to suit every budget and schedule.

All of the experiences include afternoon tea, use of a robe and slippers, and full access to the hotel’s on-site swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

There are plenty of add-on treatments available, too – massages (including pre-natal massages), facials and manicures, lasting up to 150 minutes.

Spa package price range: £39 to £149 per person

Address: Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

2. Inglewood House and Spa

Just a 15-minute drive from Stirling city centre, the striking Inglewood House in Alloa – a popular wedding venue – also has several seasonal spa package options, ranging in length and price.

Whichever you choose, you’ll be well fed and looked after, with everything from soothing massages and rejuvenating facials to invigorating salt scrubs offered.

The spa here houses a thermal suite, with a sauna, steam room and tiled hotbeds.

There is also an outdoor hot tub, as well as a relaxation room and spa cafe.

Spa package price range: £75 to £135 per person

Address: Tullibody Road, Alloa, FK10 2HU

3. Sawadee Thai Spa

Tucked away on Baker Street in Stirling, Sawadee Thai Spa is perfect for busy people who are always on the go.

You won’t find a sauna or swimming pool here, but you’ll be able to choose from a large selection of spa treatments, lasting a minimum of 55 minutes.

The expert therapists here specialise in traditional Thai massage, as well as administering body scrub, foot reflexology and head and shoulder massages.

They’ll also tailor your treatment to your needs, so if you require extra time to ease out your sore muscles, just ask.

Spa package price range: £48 to £80

Address: 52 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1DB

4. Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Resort

Unwind in stunning surroundings at Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Resort, overlooking the shores of Loch Ard in Aberfoyle.

A swimming pool, thermal suite and relaxation room are available to all spa users, with the option of adding treatments and afternoon tea.

Customers can choose to spend a morning, afternoon or all day at the spa, and deep tissue massages, salt scrubs and superfood facials are among the treatments here.

Spa package price range: £50 to £189 per person

Address: Kinlochard, Aberfoyle, FK8 3TL

5. Lodge on Loch Lomond

Lodge on Loch Lomond sits on the western shore of the loch, close to Luss.

Getting there by car from Stirling takes around an hour, but it’s well worth the trip for a special treat and to soak up the beautiful setting.

Day spa packages are available throughout the week and at weekends, with use of the thermal suite included for everyone.

As well as incredible views of Loch Lomond, the thermal suite offers an aroma steam room, hot and cold showers, a Himalayan salt sauna, a herbal sauna, and heated relaxation loungers.

Enjoy the spa facilities and lunch or afternoon tea, and add on a treatment or two, if you like.

These include scalp, facial, back, hand and foot massages, as well as exfoliating scrubs.

Spa package price range: £34.50 to £139 per person

Address: Loch Lomond, Luss, Argyll & Bute, G83 8PA

6. Cameron House

And, last but not least, just a few miles from Lodge on Loch Lomond, you’ll find Cameron House.

A rooftop pool, thermal and hydro experiences are among the facilities usually available, though be aware that the swimming pool will be closed until January 27, 2025 for refurbishment.

Back, neck, shoulder, head, scalp and aromatherapy massages are all on the treatment menu, as well as personalised facials, depending on which spa package you choose.

Though on the pricier end of the scale, some of the massages here last a blissful two hours.

If you’re feeling peckish after all that relaxation, consider booking into Cameron House’s new Italian restaurant La Vista – highly recommended by our reviewer.

Spa package price range: £165 to £270

Address: Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire, G83 8QZ

