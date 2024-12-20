5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth

Gayle Ritchie picks her favourite watering holes in Perth, including the most dog-friendly, and a historic pub owned by a football legend.

Gayle has a pint at The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue) in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

Perth is a lovely, vibrant wee city on the banks of the silvery Tay.

It packs a punch in terms of culture, shopping, history and it’s great place to enjoy a few drinks.

The question is – which bars and pubs are worth a visit?

They surely all have their merits, but I popped along one evening to check out my favourites.

1. The Twa Tams – a Perth institution

My first stop was at the legendary Twa Tams on Scott Street.

It’s billed as one of the city’s go-to gig venues, with musicians including Travis, Belle and Sebastian, and Ocean Colour Scene playing here over the years.

Why is it called the Twa Tams? It was named after founders George Thomas Craic and Martin Thomas Sweeney, two Perth lads with the same middle name, Tam.

The pub is dog-friendly, and when I walked in I was delighted to see regular customer James Lackie propping up the bar with his three extremely well-behaved pet pooches.

Twa Tams regular James Lackie stands at the bar with his 3 dogs.
Twa Tams regular James Lackie with his dogs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I’m in here most days,” said James, a carer. “It’s great because they love dogs – and the dogs love people.

“I sometimes leave them here when I go shopping. The staff are so friendly and helpful.”

2. King James Pub – scene of a royal murder

The King James Pub on Kinnoull Street has been described as the most historic in Perth.

It’s located at the scene where King James I was assassinated in 1437 – on the site of the ancient Blackfriars Friary.

The only remains of this building were discovered in the cellar of the pub in 2017 when it was being given a makeover.

Gayle has a drink in the King James Pub in Perth. The bar is in the background and there are two large TV screens
Gayle has a drink in the King James Pub in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The ancient foundation stones that were discovered date back to 1231.

Excitingly, they can be seen by visitors today via a section of glass floor in the bar!

Grisly history aside, the pub is a great place for a beer, or to catch up on some live sport, play pool, or choose tunes from the juke box.

I had a wee drink and caught up with landlord Jim Weir, who happens to be the manager of Forfar Athletic and a St Johnstone legend.

Jim Weir, landlord of King James Pub, and manager of Forfar Athletic, stands outside the bar.
Jim Weir, landlord of the King James Pub in Perth, and manager of Forfar Athletic. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He told me the pub runs quizzes, holds live music nights, and offers great food.

“Folk come in to watch the game, taste the great beer, and enjoy the atmosphere,” he said.

3. The Old Ship Inn – Perth’s oldest bar

Tucked away on the old High Street, a stone’s throw from the Tay, The Old Ship Inn is one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

Dating back to 1665, it’s said to be the oldest pub in Perth, and it’s just as popular now as it was back in the 1600s.

Inside, I found it bustling with people of all ages, and the friendly barmaid was quick to serve me.

Gayle sits at the bar at at The Old Ship Inn, posing for a picture with the bartender.
Gayle at The Old Ship Inn in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The name, ‘The Old Ship’, apparently harks back to the days when the harbour was at the bottom of the High Street – not too far away.

Sailors staggered back to their ships there after drunken nights in the pub.

The decor is nautical-themed, and it’s a joy to gaze at the timber-lined walls and beamed ceiling.

A big oil painting of a sailing ship takes pride of place, and there are nautical knots in glass frames at every turn.

There’s even a lounge area with a selection of books.

The Old Ship is dog-friendly, it’s big on beer, ale, gin, rum and whisky, and it won Tayside CAMRA’s Perth City Pub of the Year 2023 and 2024.

4. The Kirkside Bar – one of Perth’s best

A friend who has lived in Perth all her life told me The Kirky was her favourite ‘old man’s pub’, and, having never been in, I decided to check it out for myself.

I have to say – I absolutely loved it!

It’s certainly got the good old-fashioned vibe, but it’s the perfect place to get a taste of authentic Perth life.

The Kirky is among the best bars and pubs in Perth, as attested by regulars Shona and Gordon Wilson.
The Kirky is among the best bars and pubs in Perth, as attested to by regulars Shona and Gordon Wilson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Kirkside Bar sits in the city’s Cafe Quarter opposite Perth Museum, and had its outdoor seating area extended last year.

There’s something charming about The Kirky, from its low ceilings, wooden beams and floral carpets, to its juke box, twinkling fairy lights and friendly customers.

Kirsty Robertson (director at Kirkside Bar) stands outside the Perth pub
Kirsty Robertson (director at Kirkside Bar). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

I spent a good 10 minutes chatting about the pub’s links with horse racing, the RAF and Tartan Army with an enthusiastic regular, despite the fact I know very little about any of these subjects.

There are plans to refurbish the bar soon. I sincerely hope it retains its charm and tradition.

5. The Venue – pushing Perth boundaries

So, where to start with The Venue? There’s so much going on here!

Most excitingly, perhaps, is the fact it opened Perth’s first LGBTQ+ bar back in July.

Billed as the ‘Rainbow Rooms’, it’s a dedicated space inside the venue.

Gayle is served a drink by The Venue's manager Ryan Myles inside the Rainbow Rooms, a dedicated bar space within the Perth pub.
Gayle is served a drink by The Venue’s manager Ryan Myles inside the Rainbow Rooms, a dedicated bar space within. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

I caught up with manager Ryan Myles over a beer.

“It’s Perth’s first gay-friendly bar – there’s nothing like it,” he said.

“It’s a safe environment open to everybody. You don’t have to be gay!

“We’ve had a few drag acts in performing, including Mrs C. That was great fun.”

The exterior of Perth bar The Venue
The Venue is a great bar in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ryan was keen to stress that The Venue boasts three separate areas – the Rainbow Rooms, Club One, and a gin and cocktail bar.

It hosts all sorts of events, from tribute nights, to ‘neon parties’, DJ sets, and live bands.

The outside of The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue), which is among Perth's best bars and pubs.
The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A recent highlight was a Dolly Party and Shania Twain tribute night.

And that’s not all. The Venue is also a great place to dine out and watch live sport.

