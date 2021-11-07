Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food blogger: These delicious apple and cinnamon scones are ideal for cold November days

By Catherine Devaney
November 7 2021, 6.00am
Catherine Devaney, owner of Harper and Lime, waxes lyrical about a homemade favourite.

Is anything more nostalgic than the smell of apples baked with cinnamon on a cold day

Small, pale green with flashes of russet, the apples from our gnarly old trees are crisp, thick-skinned little beauties with a playful tartness that is quite unlike the sweetness of a supermarket apple.

Dipped in chocolate or swirled in caramel, there’s no more traditional Bonfire Night treat.

Afternoon tea

Never one to pass up a scone, I’ve been baking an apple, cinnamon and brown sugar version.

Studded with juicy chunks and a hint of cinnamon, the brown sugar adds a slight caramel flavour that pairs so well with the tart apple, while cooking the apples with cinnamon first seems to intensify the flavour.

I like to make wee ones for afternoon tea by the fire, eaten warm with salted butter, a little bramble jelly or even a sliver of sharp cheddar.

Apple and cinnamon scones with bramble jelly.

Apple scones recipe

Peel, core and dice three to four small apples (less if your apples are bigger).

Melt 25g butter in a pot until foaming then add the apples and stir in 2 tsp brown sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon.

Cook on a low heat for 10 minutes until they start to soften – just stir and add a splash of water if it starts to stick.

Leave to cool slightly. Put 250g self-raising flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 20g caster sugar and 20g light brown sugar in a bowl.

Grate 40g cold butter and rub into the dry ingredients. Beat one egg lightly with 125ml milk, then pour gradually into the dry ingredients while mixing with a fork.

Use your hands to lightly bring the mixture together into a dough. Add the cooked apples and knead lightly on a well-floured surface so that the apples are evenly distributed.

Gently roll to 2-3cm thickness. Cut out the scones – I use a 5.5cm cutter, which should make at least eight small scones – brush the tops lightly with beaten egg or milk, place on a baking sheet

Bake at 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7 for 15-20 minutes until risen and golden.

