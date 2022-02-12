Recipe: Create the perfect Valentine’s partnership with this gin and tonic cake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking to show your significant other how much you care this Valentine’s Day why not create this zingy cake?

Created by Paul Newman, chef-proprietor of Thyme at Errichel Restaurant in Aberfeldy, this recipe is a must for anyone who loves gin and afternoon tea.

Why? Because these two wonderful things can combine in a slice of this delicious gin and tonic cake.

Paul says: “We love Persie Zesty Gin for this recipe, but Gin Bothy, Caorunn or any Scottish gin would be great here, too.

“We make our own lime curd, which we sell in Thyme Delicatessen on the farm, but you will be able to buy lime curd from any good farm shop or deli.”

“I am a big fan of Cushiedoo’s tonic water as it is quinine-free and has an amazing botanical aroma which goes well with the cream and zest.”

Gin and tonic cake

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the gin and tonic jelly:

150g caster sugar

Zest and juice of 2 limes

14g leaf gelatine or vege-gel

200ml tonic water

125ml gin

150ml water

For the cake:

260g caster sugar

150g butter, softened

260g self-raising flour, sifted

1½ tsp baking powder

3 eggs, beaten

6 tbsp milk

For the filling:

250ml double cream

Dash of gin and tonic, mixed, to taste

Icing sugar, to thicken

Jar of lime curd (we used Thyme’s Own Lime Curd)

To decorate and serve:

Mixed gin and tonic and lime mix (reserved from the gin and tonic jelly above)

Zest of 2 limes

Method

For the gin and tonic jelly:

This can be done the day before making the cake. Add the caster sugar and 150ml of water to a pan and bring to the boil. Boil for five minutes, remove from the heat, then add the lime zest and steep for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, soak the gelatine leaves in cold water for at least five minutes. Strain the sugar and lime mixture into a measuring jug and add the lime juice, tonic water and gin. Pour 125ml of this mixture into a pan and warm through without bringing to a boil, then remove and let it cool a little. Keep aside six tablespoons of this liquid for finishing your cakes. Squeeze any excess water from your gelatine leaves then stir them into the warm mixture in the pan until completely dissolved. Pour the warm mixture in the pan into the rest of the liquid in the measuring jug, stirring as you pour, until thoroughly combined. Line a small oven tray or dish with cling film and pour in the rest of the mixture. Leave to set for at least six hours in the refrigerator.

For the cake:

Preheat the oven to 180˚C/Gas 4. Grease and line three 7-inch round sponge cake tins. To make the sponges, beat together the caster sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs, flour, baking powder and milk and beat until smooth and well combined. Pour equally into each of the cake pans. Place all the cake pans into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes – or until they are golden and spring back when touched lightly – then remove and place on cooling rack. After five minutes of cooling, lightly skewer holes into the top surface of each cake and brush or drizzle the top of each one with a little of the reserved gin, lime and tonic mixture. Place the double cream and a couple of spoons of the mixed gin and tonic to a bowl and whisk together, adding icing sugar as you whisk until the mixture reaches your desired consistency. When the cakes are completely cool, spread lime curd on to the top of the tiers. Then add a dollop of whipped cream mix on to the top of the cake that will be going in the middle. Stack the cakes, so you have a layer of cake with curd, followed by a layer of cake with cream and then the top layer of cake with a thin even layer of lime curd on the top. Garnish the top of the cake with lime zest and cut the gin and tonic jelly into little cubes to sprinkle on top.

