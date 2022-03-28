Bottoms up: 6 bars that opened in Tayside and Fife during the pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for somewhere to enjoy a beer in the sunny weather? Or do you prefer a lovely glass of wine to accompany your meal?

Whatever it is you are looking for, we may have just the place.

Despite the loss of many pubs and bars during the pandemic, the adverse conditions have created new business opportunities for the food and drink scene.

From beer gardens to wine cafes, the venues in Tayside and Fife offer a wide selection of ways to enjoy your alcoholic beverages – both with friends or by yourself.

The food and drink team have put together a list of places that have opened during the pandemic for you to try.

The Barcade Bar – Dundee

At the age of 20, Connor Reilly took a chance when he saw an advert offering someone with no previous experience the opportunity to run a pub.

Located on Polepark Road, Connor was handed the keys to the premises in December and spent his timing kitting it out and turning it into the perfect gaming and drinking experience.

The Barcade and Grill is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 4pm to midnight, Friday from 4pm to 1am, Saturday 2pm to 1am, Sunday 2pm to midnight and closed on Mondays.

Redwood Wines – Dunkeld

Roseanna and Morgwn Preston-Jones first met each other 15 years ago in New York, where they worked together in a coffee shop.

With years of experience in hospitality, wine and catering, the pair opened their own wine shop and cafe, Redwood Wines, in mid-July.

Based in Roseanna’s hometown, the shop proved a hit with locals and is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm, closed on Mondays.

The Pickled Peacock – Perthshire

Known for their Cairn o Mohr Real Fruit Wines and Ciders being served 7 days a week, Linsay and Holly Duncan have been a hit with the locals since their premises launched in March 2021.

Open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm, The Pickled Peacock boasts 55 covers indoors with around an additional 40 outside.

The venue also offers a range of food options with the wines incorporated into the dishes, as well as providing wine pairings to accompany them.

Bertie Mooney’s – Dundee

The only Tennent’s tank lager in Tayside can be found at Bertie Mooney’s bar in Dundee.

The Commercial Street bar formerly known as Nicolls bar and restaurant was rebranded by owner Jimmy Marr following a six-figure transformation.

The lager is unpasteurised and delivered directly from Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow to the copper tanks.

This venue is perfect for enjoying live sports on their big screens or for an evening of live music.

The Haberdashery – Dunfermline

Opening in May 2021 with the ‘only beer garden in town’, The Haberdashery took over from the venue previously named The Watering Hole, which closed in 2016.

The venue has taken on a speakeasy feel, with the theme of the bar linked to an important part of Dunfermline’s linen industry of the 18th Century.

Inside the venue are lots of smaller rooms called ‘snugs’ for customers to sit in and enjoy a drink, as well as an outdoor beer garden.

The Giddy Goose – Perth

With a venue already in Dundee and Angus, owners Lauren and Calum Runciman opened their largest venue to date in Perth in December 2021.

With the venue including a life-sized tree to give that bohemian beer garden feel, the venue has some eye-catching features that provide perfect picture opportunities.

Alongside offering a mix of pizzas, burgers and other dishes, the Perth venue contains their own special pot-tails – cocktails served in plant pots.

