Bottoms up: 6 bars that opened in Tayside and Fife during the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Bottoms up: 6 bars that opened in Tayside and Fife during the pandemic

By Karla Sinclair
March 28 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 29 2022, 9.04am
bars tayside and fife
Connor Reilly, owner of the Barcade Bar in Dundee.

Are you looking for somewhere to enjoy a beer in the sunny weather? Or do you prefer a lovely glass of wine to accompany your meal?

Whatever it is you are looking for, we may have just the place.

Despite the loss of many pubs and bars during the pandemic, the adverse conditions have created new business opportunities for the food and drink scene.

From beer gardens to wine cafes, the venues in Tayside and Fife offer a wide selection of ways to enjoy your alcoholic beverages – both with friends or by yourself.

The food and drink team have put together a list of places that have opened during the pandemic for you to try.

The Barcade Bar – Dundee

At the age of 20, Connor Reilly took a chance when he saw an advert offering someone with no previous experience the opportunity to run a pub.

Located on Polepark Road, Connor was handed the keys to the premises in December and spent his timing kitting it out and turning it into the perfect gaming and drinking experience.

The Barcade and Grill is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 4pm to midnight, Friday from 4pm to 1am, Saturday 2pm to 1am, Sunday 2pm to midnight and closed on Mondays.

Game on for 20-year-old Dundee man Connor Reilly as he opens city’s first gaming bar

Redwood Wines – Dunkeld

Roseanna and Morgwn Preston-Jones first met each other 15 years ago in New York, where they worked together in a coffee shop.

With years of experience in hospitality, wine and catering, the pair opened their own wine shop and cafe, Redwood Wines, in mid-July.

Based in Roseanna’s hometown, the shop proved a hit with locals and is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm, closed on Mondays.

Husband and wife with family ties to California’s biggest wine-producing region open ‘wine cafe’ in Dunkeld

The Pickled Peacock – Perthshire

Known for their Cairn o Mohr Real Fruit Wines and Ciders being served 7 days a week, Linsay and Holly Duncan have been a hit with the locals since their premises launched in March 2021.

Open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm, The Pickled Peacock boasts 55 covers indoors with around an additional 40 outside.

The venue also offers a range of food options with the wines incorporated into the dishes, as well as providing wine pairings to accompany them.

Hundreds flock to The Pickled Peacock at Scottish winery in Perthshire for opening weekend

Bertie Mooney’s – Dundee

The only Tennent’s tank lager in Tayside can be found at Bertie Mooney’s bar in Dundee.

The Commercial Street bar formerly known as Nicolls bar and restaurant was rebranded by owner Jimmy Marr following a six-figure transformation.

The lager is unpasteurised and delivered directly from Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow to the copper tanks.

This venue is perfect for enjoying live sports on their big screens or for an evening of live music.

First look at Dundee bar’s unique beer tanks offering the freshest pint of Tennent’s

The Haberdashery – Dunfermline

Opening in May 2021 with the ‘only beer garden in town’,  The Haberdashery took over from the venue previously named The Watering Hole, which closed in 2016.

The venue has taken on a speakeasy feel, with the theme of the bar linked to an important part of Dunfermline’s linen industry of the 18th Century.

Inside the venue are lots of smaller rooms called ‘snugs’ for customers to sit in and enjoy a drink, as well as an outdoor beer garden.

New Dunfermline bar with ‘only beer garden in town’ thrilled with sold-out opening weekend

The Giddy Goose – Perth

With a venue already in Dundee and Angus, owners Lauren and Calum Runciman opened their largest venue to date in Perth in December 2021.

With the venue including a life-sized tree to give that bohemian beer garden feel, the venue has some eye-catching features that provide perfect picture opportunities.

Alongside offering a mix of pizzas, burgers and other dishes, the Perth venue contains their own special pot-tails – cocktails served in plant pots.

See inside The Giddy Goose’s new bar launching in Perth this week

More from food and drink…

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier