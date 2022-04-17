Sweet treats: No-bake Easter nests are fun food for all the family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We love these Easter nests with Cacao Boost, which gives them a delicious chocolate-caramel flavour.

These no-bake goodies are also a lot of fun for all of the family to make together.

Little ones will have a blast decorating them with creme eggs, mini eggs, or any Easter treats they like.

However, there is an element to this recipe method that uses a pan on heat so be sure to either oversee this element or do it for them.

The peanut butter is an amazing addition, good luck stopping at just one!

No-bake Easter nests

Makes 9

Ingredients

125g peanut butter

75ml maple or agave syrup

60g coconut oil

4 tbsp Cacao Boost

88g shredded wheat (4 biscuits)

½ tsp salt

1 packet of mini chocolate eggs or creme eggs

Method

Line a baking tray with baking paper and set aside. In a small pan combine the peanut butter, syrup, salt and coconut oil

and place over a low heat until combined. Once melted together, stir in the Cacao Boost and shredded wheat. Scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture and place on to a baking tray, then use the back of a spoon to mould into a nest shape. Place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes. Once set, top with the chocolate eggs and enjoy. We topped a batch with mini eggs and another batch with creme eggs.

For more recipes…