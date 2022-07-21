Recipe: Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie bars that are perfect for sharing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipe: Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie bars that are perfect for sharing

By Florence Stanton
July 21 2022, 11.45am

These peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie bars are one of those bakes that has people repeatedly cutting off small chunks until the entire pan has disappeared – usually in under 30 minutes.

They are that perfect blend of smooth peanut butter with chocolate and boast the texture just like that of a thick cookie, all without any chill time.

Any peanut butter will work, smooth or crunchy, although I do find the cheaper brands work better than the ‘natural’ stuff. That said, both provide a delightfully peanutty result.

For the chocolate, I opt for milk chocolate chips, but any kind of chopped chocolate will work. Peanut butter chocolate, white chocolate, or even dark chocolate will all add their own spin.

Florence Stanton – Tasting Thyme blogger.

After they are baked you will want to let them set until entirely cool before slicing, otherwise they have a tendency to fall apart. I drizzle over some lightly melted peanut butter because I really love a drizzle effect, but this is obviously optional.

I am a big fan of that creamy, unnatural, full of random additives type of peanut butter. Adding that and some chocolate to a bake is a real guilty pleasure, and one that I have no intention of changing anytime soon.

The peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie bars are also fabulously transportable and easy to package, be that for teacher gifts, bake sales or even bringing to colleagues or friends who are under the weather – you’ll be sure to be met with some happy faces.

This is an easy bake that takes 10 minutes to prepare and is a really fun one for all the family to get involved in. And, it just takes 25 minutes to bake!

Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie bars

Serves 10

The peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie bars.

Ingredients

  • 150g Unsalted Butter, Softened
  • 100g Granulated Sugar
  • 120g Light Brown Soft Sugar
  • 1 Medium Free Range Egg
  • 175g Smooth Peanut Butter
  • 250g Plain Flour
  • 1 tsp Baking Soda
  • 200g Milk Chocolate Chips

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line an 8 inch square baking tin.
  2. In a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the butter and both sugars on high for about 3 minutes – until fully creamed together. Add the egg and peanut butter and mix again. It should be creamy but thick!
  3. Add in the flour and baking soda and fold together. Add chocolate chips and mix again.
  4. Press into the lined tin and bake 20-25 minutes. The top should look solid and slightly puffed up! Let cool on a wire rack for at least an hour before slicing and serving.
  5. Optional: Drizzle over some melted peanut butter/chocolate for decoration

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

