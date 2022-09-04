Sweet treats: Try Raymond Blanc’s Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Try Raymond Blanc’s Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums

By Brian Stormont
September 4 2022, 6.00am
Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.
Raymond Blanc's Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.

Raymond Blanc remembers reaching for a refreshing Magnum in his favourite sweet shop on a sweltering summer’s day many years ago.

This inspired the Bramley apple and salted caramel bite-sized treats.

These little ice creams remain one of the most popular petit fours at the French chef’s restaurant and hotel, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

This new flavour combination is also inspired by the Bramley apples in Raymond’s orchard at Le Manoir.

The size and shapes can be altered, depending on the depth the ice cream is spread and how big you cut them.

Hundreds of variations can be made this way – and you can also create your own favourite flavours.

Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums

Makes 40

Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.
Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.

For the caramelised apple dice:

Ingredients

  • 1 Bramley apple (approx. 120g)
  • 50g caster sugar

Method

  1. Peel, core and dice the apple into ½ cm dice.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, roll the diced apple in half the sugar.
  3. Heat a heavy-based large frying pan over a high heat, then add the remaining sugar to the pan. Cook it until it is a dark caramel and then add the diced apple and toss them in the pan until golden and caramelised.
  4. When they’re evenly coloured, tip them on to a tray and allow them to cool.

For the mini Magnums:

Ingredients

  • 1 x 400ml tub salted caramel ice cream
  • 40 cocktail sticks

Method

  1. Line a 20cm x 20cm baking tray with clingfilm.
  2. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and leave it to defrost for about 15 minutes, and then transfer it from the packaging to a medium-sized bowl.
  3. At this stage the ice cream should be soft enough to mix with a spatula. Fold the diced, caramelised apple into the ice cream.
  4. Spread an even layer – about 2cm thick – of the apple-caramel ice cream over the lined tray. Place the tray in the freezer for at least one hour or until frozen hard.
  5. Next, line a separate large tray (that will fit into your freezer) with baking parchment.
  6. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and cut it into about 40 evenly sized rectangles. Insert a cocktail stick into the thin end of each piece to create bite-sized ice creams – maybe 2 bites!
  7. Place them on the prepared tray so they’re flat and don’t touch each other.
  8. Return them to the freezer for at least 1 hour before finishing.

To finish the mini Magnums:

Ingredients

  • 50g nibbed almonds
  • 200g chocolate (dark, milk or
  • white – your choice)
    40g cocoa butter (or vegetable oil)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Spread the nibbed almonds on a baking tray, transfer to the oven and toast for 7 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
  3. In a bain-marie (or in a microwave) melt the chocolate and oil to around 50C.
  4. Remove from the heat and stir to ensure they are well mixed.
  5. Add the toasted nibbed almonds and stir again.
  6. Pour this mixture into a tall, narrow jug – it’ll be easier to dip the ice cream.
  7. Remove the little ice creams from the freezer in batches. Dip each
    ice cream into the chocolate mix ensuring all the ice cream is coated and tap the stick on the side of the jug to knock off excess chocolate drips.
  8. Return the chocolate-coated
    ice cream to the tray and repeat the process until they are all dipped.
  9. Return the mini ‘Magnums’ to the freezer and keep there until ready to serve.
  10. Serve them straight from the freezer.

