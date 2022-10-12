Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish

By Brian Stormont
October 12 2022, 5.00pm
Tuscan chicken. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. 
 

If you’re looking for an impressive one-pot dish that will feed the family, then you’ve come to the right place.

This recipe for Tuscan chicken by English food writer, chef, baker and television presenter Mary Berry features plentiful tasty ingredients.

Not only that, but it provides enough to feed as many as six people.

“Based on a classic, this is one of our favourites for an easy supper,” says Mary Berry.

“Use chicken breasts, if you prefer.”

Tuscan chicken

(Serves 6)



Ingredients

  • 6 large skinless chicken thighs, bone in
  • 2tbsp plain flour
  • 2tsp paprika
  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large red pepper, deseeded and finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2tsp tomato puree
  • 30g sun-blushed tomatoes, chopped
  • 150ml white wine
  • 150ml chicken stock
  • 150ml pouring double cream
  • 150g baby spinach
  • 55g Parmesan, grated

Method

  1. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl. Add the flour and half the paprika and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss together to coat.
  2. Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan over a high heat. Add the chicken and fry for three to four minutes on each side, until browned and crisp. Set aside on a plate.
  3. Add the onion and pepper to the unwashed pan and fry for four to five minutes over a medium heat, until soft. You may need a little more oil. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.
  4. Stir in the puree, tomatoes, wine and stock and bring up to the boil. Return the chicken to the pan with any resting juices, cover, reduce the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, until tender.
  5. Add the cream and spinach to the pan and stir until wilted. Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the cheese and serve piping hot.

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced at £27. Available now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
