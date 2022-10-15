7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas Day is a time for family and friends to get together and celebrate.

But cooking up a meal for everyone can prove stressful, and quite frankly exhausting, especially if there’s a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

The Courier Food and Drink team has collated a list of some of the top places in Dundee that are open on Christmas Day. That means a stress-free kitchen for you and a relaxing meal for everyone else.

Whether you would like to enjoy your meal in the evening or prefer an earlier lunch, there’s an option for everyone on our list.

The Camperdown Elm Dundee

First on our list is The Camperdown Elm Dundee on Fulton Road. They are offering a spectacular two-course meal for £16.50 per person or three courses for £19.50.

Choices for starters include tomato and red pepper soup, smoked salmon and arancini, followed by mains of turkey, salmon and beef bourguignon.

And for dessert? They have not disappointed with a delicious traditional Christmas pudding, baked vanilla cheesecake, pear and apple crumble and a chocolate torte to choose from.

As a thank you for being so organised, the venue are also offering a £10 voucher to spend at the premises in November for booking early.

Address: 1A Fulton Road, Dundee DD2 4SW

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort

Next up is Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort on the outskirts of Broughty Ferry who have named their two special offerings The Scullery Sitting and Inglesmaldie Family Sitting.

The Scullery Sitting involves dining in the The Scullery Restaurant on Christmas Day. You’ll kick off the festive celebrations with a glass of fizz on arrival which will then be followed by a delicious three course meal that is and topped off with tea or coffee and mince pies.

It is priced at £65 per adult and £28 per child aged four to 12 years old, with arrival at 12:30pm for the meal to be served at 1pm, or a 3pm arrival for the meal at 3:30pm.

Alternatively, the Inglesmaldie Family Sitting is held in the Inglesmaldie event suites and requires arrival at 2pm for a glass of fizz followed by a three course meal served at 2:30pm. It is priced the same as The Scullery Sitting.

Address: Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 3RD

Market Dundee

If you love a more contemporary pub venue the Market Dundee on Seagate is offering a three-course Christmas Day meal priced at £45.99 per adult and £14.99 for children under 10.

Starter options include a homemade lentil soup or a selection of Indian small dishes such as chicken pakora, onion bhaji, haggis pakora, vegetable pakora and more.

As for mains, customers can choose between traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, steak pie or a selection of chicken, lamb or vegetable Indian curries.

For dessert you can expect a selection of cheese and biscuits, hot chocolate fudge cake or a traditional Christmas trifle.

Address: 9 Seagate, Dundee DD1 2EG

Riverside Inn

If you live by the water and fancy a day off this Christmas then the Riverside Inn are offering a three-course set menu and glass of prosecco for £57.99 per person.

Choices include clementine peri peri chicken skewers or courgette crackers for starters, followed by the red hot Christmas dinner and fillet steak surf and turf.

Dessert doesn’t have to be traditional and you can enjoy a cheeky lemon tart or salted caramel oozing fondant, however, if you want something festive they also have a delicious Christmas pudding on the menu.

Address: Riverside Drive, Dundee DD2 1UH

Porters Bar & Restaurant

Local favourite Porters Bar & Restaurant has released their offering for the special occasion with parsnip and lentil soup, a prawn cocktail or parfait featuring as starter options.

You can enjoy a main of roast turkey, lamb rump, salmon fillet, or carrot and spinach wellington if you prefer a vegetarian dish.

As for dessert they have a choice of Christmas pudding, ginger sticky toffee pudding or clementine crème brûlée which all sounds utterly scrumptious.

Two courses can be enjoyed for £23.95 per person, or if you really want to enjoy the day, three courses is £27.95 with food being served for both lunch and dinner.

Address: City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee DD1 3JA

Piperdam

If you prefer to have your meal with the family in the afternoon then Piperdam is offering a festive lunch for customers to enjoy this year.

Hosted in the Riga Suite the function team will serve a delicious spread of festive delicacies over three courses which you can enjoy with your loved ones.

Prices are £69.95 for adults, £31.95 for children aged seven to 14 and under sevens eat for just £11.95.

Sitting times start at 1pm and run every half hour until the final sitting time at 3:30pm.

Address: Fowlis, Dundee DD2 5LP