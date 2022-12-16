Frozen fingers and broken tanks: How one Perthshire burger shack owner is struggling to operate in plummeting temperatures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Highland Perthshire burger shack The Craft Diner, the cold weather this week has led to a broken water tank, frozen fingers and involuntary closures.

It’s been a tough time recently for the business’ owner Orkun Cevik. From his 10-foot converted shipping container at Dunkeld & Birnam train station he serves up breakfasts and burgers.

But running his diner from a container means when it’s cold outside, it’s cold inside his kitchen, too.

He hasn’t been able to open four days this week, because the doors of the container have been frozen shut and his water pump and coffee machine broke.

Orkun says: “It is dead cold. Most food trucks have a normal window they can close and they can heat the inside. I don’t have that advantage.

“Mine has a hatch on the front with no window. I’m literally on the street for 12-13 hours a day.

“I have four layers on and mountain boots, but it doesn’t even work because the container is so close to the ground. If I hit my toes with a hammer they’d crumble.”

Craft Diner open when weather allows

Since opening in August last year, Orkun has manned The Craft Diner six days a week from 8am to 8pm.

During the darkest days of winter the sunshine doesn’t even reach his burger shack. Sometimes it’s so cold he can’t hold his knife to prep ingredients.

“Last November and December was smoother, it didn’t bother me at all, but this year’s weather came too quick,” he says.

“When I opened, I didn’t know if it was going to work because of the rural location, but it works very well.

“I’ve created a great reputation and it doesn’t matter what the weather is, I’ve always got a customer coming along.

“I try to open as long as the weather allows me, because I don’t get sick easy and I have no excuse not to work.”

Plans for sit-in diner

On top of the weather disturbing his usual operating hours, the train strikes and disruption have also led to lower footfall.

While weekdays with no trains are quiet, Orkun says weekends are still busy which make the 13 hour days in the cold worth his while.

Now he hopes the cold weather stops soon and looks ahead to the new year.

“I’m a very stubborn man, because I’m an old timer chef. I don’t believe in closing business,” he says.

“I haven’t had any holidays in the last 16 months, but in January I’m going to be closed for two weeks to rest.

“I’m trying to open a sit-in diner next year and after January it’s going to be very busy.

“But I need to reset my mind and my brain because I am exhausted, mentally and physically.”