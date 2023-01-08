Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies

By Brian Stormont
January 8 2023, 6.00am
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Sweet treats recipe for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Black bean brownies. Biona. Supplied by Biona Date; Unknown

Veganuary is in full swing so this week’s Sweet Treats recipe is dedicated to one of the UK’s favourite bakes with a vegan twist.

This vegan black bean brownies recipe from Biona Organic is a different take on a traditional brownie recipe, and even uses products you may not usually expect to find in a usual brownie recipe.

That said, it is equally as delicious and is sure to put a smile on any visitors faces and would also make a great addition to any coffee morning meet ups you may have arranged with friends of family. Just be sure to not eat them all at once, sharing is caring after all…

For more baking or dessert inspiration be sure to check out our bank of recipes here. From sticky toffee pudding to cinnamon buns, there’s plenty to get your teeth into.

Vegan black bean brownies

Makes 16

Black bean brownies Image: Biona

Ingredients

  • 2 tins Biona Organic Black Beans, drained and thoroughly dried
  • 110g Biona Organic Coconut Oil
  • 100g coconut sugar
  • 170g Biona Organic Agave Syrup
  • ½ cup cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 4 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 250g Biona Organic Apple Puree
  • 200g dairy free chocolate chips or finely chopped dark chocolate

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 175C/155 Fan/330F/Gas Mark 3½ and grease a 20cm square pan.
  2. In a food processor or high-speed blender, add beans, coconut oil, coconut sugar, and agave syrup and blend.
  3. Add in the cocoa powder, baking powder, vanilla and salt. Blend again.
    Remove the centre of the food processor if using and add the apple puree. Stir to combine.
  4. Fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.
  5. Pour the brownie mixture into the greased pan.
  6. Top with the rest of the chips.
  7. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  8. Let sit for 15 minutes before cutting.
  9. Cut into 16 brownies (or desired size). Serve and enjoy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Could CBD drinks help as an alternative to booze this Dry January? Image: Shutterstock
What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.
5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Moulin Hotel
Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
Owner Jack Parr inside the new Macrotrition venue on South Methven Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
New Perth venue for healthy meal business Macrotrition as owner looks to expand further
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Kinross chef Sarah Rankin has been busy since appearing on MasterChef in 2022. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Kinross MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to launch new cookbook
YoElysse Crichton from Dundee, second left, with other Young MasterChef contestants.
Young MasterChef's Elysse Crichton from Dundee on 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience and her food dream
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.
Midweek meal: Smoked trout risotto recipe is a short cut to flavour

Most Read

1
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry – get over it and go and do something…
3
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
6
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
7
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
9
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
2

More from The Courier

Erosion at Montrose.
Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings
Scottish schools are struggling to recruit teachers. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
Jay Henderson netted the Inverness second goal at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy…
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented