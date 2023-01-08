Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veganuary is in full swing so this week’s Sweet Treats recipe is dedicated to one of the UK’s favourite bakes with a vegan twist.

This vegan black bean brownies recipe from Biona Organic is a different take on a traditional brownie recipe, and even uses products you may not usually expect to find in a usual brownie recipe.

That said, it is equally as delicious and is sure to put a smile on any visitors faces and would also make a great addition to any coffee morning meet ups you may have arranged with friends of family. Just be sure to not eat them all at once, sharing is caring after all…

Vegan black bean brownies

Makes 16

Ingredients

2 tins Biona Organic Black Beans, drained and thoroughly dried

110g Biona Organic Coconut Oil

100g coconut sugar

170g Biona Organic Agave Syrup

½ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

4 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

250g Biona Organic Apple Puree

200g dairy free chocolate chips or finely chopped dark chocolate

Method

Preheat your oven to 175C/155 Fan/330F/Gas Mark 3½ and grease a 20cm square pan. In a food processor or high-speed blender, add beans, coconut oil, coconut sugar, and agave syrup and blend. Add in the cocoa powder, baking powder, vanilla and salt. Blend again.

Remove the centre of the food processor if using and add the apple puree. Stir to combine. Fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips. Pour the brownie mixture into the greased pan. Top with the rest of the chips. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let sit for 15 minutes before cutting. Cut into 16 brownies (or desired size). Serve and enjoy.