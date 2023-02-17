Comfort Food Friday: A simple and delicious slow cooker chipotle chicken recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comfort Food Friday: A simple and delicious slow cooker chipotle chicken recipe

By Brian Stormont
February 17 2023, 11.45am
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies

With many of us looking for more energy-efficient ways of cooking, Opies have devised some easy, family-friendly recipes that can be made in the slow cooker and air fryer.

Dishes have been transformed with the addition of simple store-cupboard ingredients.

The recipes are also helpful ways to avoid food waste by using up leftovers, bulk cooking and freezing for the future.

This recipe for slow cooker chipotle chicken from Opies is sure to impress friends and family at the dinner table. And to top it all off, it can be whipped up in very little time.

If you are on the hunt for more Comfort Food Friday recipes, then be sure to take a look at our recipe archive.

You will find everything from Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta to tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka, and pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce to black kimchi and pulled shin of Scotch beef mac and cheese.

Slow cooker chipotle chicken

(Serves 6)

The slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies

Ingredients

  • 1 jar Opies Silverskin Onions with Turmeric and Mustard Seeds
  • 2 bird’s eye chillies (leave out if you’d prefer no heat)
  • 3-4 chicken breasts
  • 500g passata
  • 4 tbsp tomato puree
  • 1 heaped tbsp chipotle paste (or more depending on how hot you like it)
  • 400g black beans
  • 1 red pepper, sliced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander stalks, finely chopped

Method

  1. Drain the silverskin onions and halve. Chop the bird’s eye chillies then place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and combine. Cook for 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low.
  2. When the timer is up use two forks to shred the chicken – it should fall apart easily, otherwise place it back in the slow cooker for a further hour. Give everything a good mix.
  3. Serve with nachos, quesadillas, fajitas or jacket potatoes.

