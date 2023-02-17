Comfort Food Friday: A simple and delicious slow cooker chipotle chicken recipe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With many of us looking for more energy-efficient ways of cooking, Opies have devised some easy, family-friendly recipes that can be made in the slow cooker and air fryer.

Dishes have been transformed with the addition of simple store-cupboard ingredients.

The recipes are also helpful ways to avoid food waste by using up leftovers, bulk cooking and freezing for the future.

This recipe for slow cooker chipotle chicken from Opies is sure to impress friends and family at the dinner table. And to top it all off, it can be whipped up in very little time.

Slow cooker chipotle chicken

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

1 jar Opies Silverskin Onions with Turmeric and Mustard Seeds

2 bird’s eye chillies (leave out if you’d prefer no heat)

3-4 chicken breasts

500g passata

4 tbsp tomato puree

1 heaped tbsp chipotle paste (or more depending on how hot you like it)

400g black beans

1 red pepper, sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp fresh coriander stalks, finely chopped

Method

Drain the silverskin onions and halve. Chop the bird’s eye chillies then place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and combine. Cook for 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low. When the timer is up use two forks to shred the chicken – it should fall apart easily, otherwise place it back in the slow cooker for a further hour. Give everything a good mix. Serve with nachos, quesadillas, fajitas or jacket potatoes.