Fife’s newest baked potato shop off to a flying start as venue sells out on first weekend

By Maria Gran
January 31 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 31 2023, 6.48pm
Adam Sharp, co-owner of Nimmos in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Running out of baked potatoes and requests for longer opening hours – it’s safe to say the first weekend for Fife’s new takeaway, Nimmos, was a success.

The 1950s inspired baked potato shop in Kirkcaldy had people lining up to get their hands on a breakfast roll and warm tattie ahead of Saturday’s 8am opening.

By lunchtime, owners Adam and Kim Sharp had sold so many of their most popular dish – baked potatoes – that they were forced to close the shop early.

Kim says they cooked two full boxes of tatties in their big King Edward oven, but it was not enough to satisfy hungry Fifers.

Nimmos’ serving team, Louise Laurie (34), Adam Sharp (32) and Gayle Lumsden (42). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We really couldn’t have been more organised if we tried, our ovens were to full capacity,” she says.

“The shop was so full all day none of us got the chance to go outside and have a look at the queues.”

Nimmos baked potato toppings

The idea for the shop came to life after Adam almost died from Covid and lost his job.

The couple wanted to avoid being in the same situation again and wanted to spend more time with their four children.

As Adam loves rolls and Kim loves baked potatoes, the business idea almost wrote itself.

A freshly prepared haggis and peppercorn sauce baked potato. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Adam says: “There used to be a shop in The Postings that did amazing filled rolls, but obviously that closed with the shopping centre.

“We would travel to get them when we were younger, and there’s not another place in Kirkcaldy that offers rolls the way that they did.

“Kim loves baked potatoes, but they’re often quite disappointing in a lot of lunch or takeaway places. We put the two ideas together and everything fell into place.”

Nimmos serves breakfast rolls from 8am to 11.30am, filled with bacon, Lorne sausage, sausage patties or Stornoway black pudding.

For lunch the baked potatoes make an entrance, including “The Burns” with haggis and peppercorn sauce, “The Mexican” with chilli con carne and “The Posh One” with prawn cocktail.

Each of Kim and Adam’s children have also named each their item on the menu. These are “Jay Jay’s Spud”, “Riley’s Beano” and “Sweet Kallie”.

Inspired by family

Family is very much in the centre of Nimmos. It’s named after Adam’s late dad and the kids – aged 14, 10 and six months – have all been involved in the business.

“We wanted to give them an important part in it, because we’ve been really busy to get the shop open,” says Kim.

Adam’s late father – Adam Nimmo Sharp – is the inspiration behind the family venture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Now they get really excited when someone buys their potato. Not so much baby Kallie, but the boys always ask when we come home how many we’ve sold.

“Riley, our 10-year-old, came into the shop on Saturday and if somebody bought Riley’s Beano he got to put it through the till.”

The shop décor is also inspired by Adam’s dad who passed away suddenly in September 2021. Like Kim and Adam, he was a huge fan of 1950s and 60s music.

One shop wall is covered in plywood and decorated with old vinyl. The couple also have a big American fridge and have created a diner vibe inside.

Kim and Adam wanted to create an American diner vibe inside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Adam says: “We really wanted the shop to be in his memory, so there was a legacy for him that would live on.

“We’ve put all our time and energy into this and we really want it to work out. Not just for us, but for Jay Jay, Riley and Kallie as well.”

Nimmos Kirkcaldy expansion plans

While they are only in their first week, demand for baked potatoes is rising. Currently open 8am to 3pm Monday to Saturday, tea time tatties might be on the menu soon.

Kim stresses it’s not yet confirmed, but they hope to extend opening hours within the next few months.

As well as tatties, there are also sweet treats available. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Nimmos also planned to start deliveries this week, but getting settled in the Hendry Road shop has taken priority.

“We want to get into a really good routine,” says Kim.

“We don’t want the quality or service to slip because we’re trying to fit too many customers in.”

Deliveries will be available from February 6 on Fife Eats.

