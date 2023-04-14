Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty table centrepiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty table centrepiece

How delicious does this main sound?

By Brian Stormont
There are few better centrepieces than a mustard sticky-glazed ham with rich cauliflower cheese.

Perfect for a family gathering, you’ll hopefully have some left over for a supper of ham and chutney sandwiches, as well.

Serve with greens and crunchy roast potatoes to mop up the sauce.

Ham and cauliflower cheese with robust wholegrain mustard

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

  • 2kg gammon joint
  • 2 tbsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 large cauliflowers, leaves cut off, broken into pieces
  • 50g butter
  • 80g plain flour
  • 600ml milk
  • Pepper to taste
  • 250g grated Cheddar cheese

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Place the gammon, skin side up, into a large pan and cover with cold water and heat until it just starts to simmer, then remove from the heat and throw away the water.
  3. Put a length of foil over a roasting tin and another piece widthways to form a cross. Place the ham skin side up in the middle and wrap the foil up to create a tent around the ham which is tightly sealed but with room for air to circulate.
  4. Bake for one hour and then remove from the oven and the foil and turn the oven up to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. While the ham is cooking mix the mustard and brown sugar into a paste.
  5. Cook the cauliflower in boiling water for 3-4 minutes until just cooked then drain and allow to steam dry in the colander before spreading over a roasting tray.
  6. Next, make the cheese sauce: melt the butter in a saucepan, stir in the flour to form a roux. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking constantly to form a smooth sauce, season with a grind of pepper and taste.
  7. Simmer for five minutes stirring constantly and add the cheese. Loosen with a little extra milk if needed.
  8. Pour the sauce over the cauliflower in the roasting tray and sprinkle with some extra cheese if desired
  9. Using a sharp knife, cut away the string and skin to leave a thin, even layer of fat.
  10. Use the tip of the knife to score the ham fat into a diamond pattern.
    Brush the mustard mixture all over the ham, pressing it into the score marks in the fat.
  11. Place the ham, fat side up in the middle of the cauliflower cheese and return to the hot oven for a further 30 minutes until the ham is golden and the cheese is bubbling.
  12. Rest for five minutes before serving.

