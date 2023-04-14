Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty table centrepiece

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are few better centrepieces than a mustard sticky-glazed ham with rich cauliflower cheese.

Perfect for a family gathering, you’ll hopefully have some left over for a supper of ham and chutney sandwiches, as well.

Serve with greens and crunchy roast potatoes to mop up the sauce.

Ham and cauliflower cheese with robust wholegrain mustard

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

2kg gammon joint

2 tbsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 large cauliflowers, leaves cut off, broken into pieces

50g butter

80g plain flour

600ml milk

Pepper to taste

250g grated Cheddar cheese

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3. Place the gammon, skin side up, into a large pan and cover with cold water and heat until it just starts to simmer, then remove from the heat and throw away the water. Put a length of foil over a roasting tin and another piece widthways to form a cross. Place the ham skin side up in the middle and wrap the foil up to create a tent around the ham which is tightly sealed but with room for air to circulate. Bake for one hour and then remove from the oven and the foil and turn the oven up to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. While the ham is cooking mix the mustard and brown sugar into a paste. Cook the cauliflower in boiling water for 3-4 minutes until just cooked then drain and allow to steam dry in the colander before spreading over a roasting tray. Next, make the cheese sauce: melt the butter in a saucepan, stir in the flour to form a roux. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking constantly to form a smooth sauce, season with a grind of pepper and taste. Simmer for five minutes stirring constantly and add the cheese. Loosen with a little extra milk if needed. Pour the sauce over the cauliflower in the roasting tray and sprinkle with some extra cheese if desired Using a sharp knife, cut away the string and skin to leave a thin, even layer of fat. Use the tip of the knife to score the ham fat into a diamond pattern.

Brush the mustard mixture all over the ham, pressing it into the score marks in the fat. Place the ham, fat side up in the middle of the cauliflower cheese and return to the hot oven for a further 30 minutes until the ham is golden and the cheese is bubbling. Rest for five minutes before serving.