The best pictures from Dundee Brew Fest 2023

The second edition of Dundee Brew Fest drew in hundreds of craft beer fans on Saturday June 3.

With beer, cider, cocktails and fresh lemonade flowing, live music booming and street food aplenty, attendees enjoyed the festival at Bonar Hall.

Keeping the cups full were 10 breweries from across Scotland, including Dundee’s 71 Brewing, Law Brewing Co, Up Front Brewing and Overtone.

One For The Road served up tasty cocktails and Cruise made sure the alcohol-free offer was tempting as well.

Screaming Peacock and Magic 5 Pizza kept craft beer fans fed, with Starfish Cakes & Bakes satisfying everyone’s sweet tooth.

Dundee bands Fannyboot and Cherry Bombz kept the energy up throughout the evening with their tunes.

Organiser Andy Sinclair said: “I’m so pleased to have the return of Dundee Brew Fest following its success last year.

“It’s always a challenging process getting everything and everyone together, but it’s incredibly rewarding and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The best pictures from Dundee Brew Fest