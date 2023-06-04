Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
The best pictures from Dundee Brew Fest 2023

Hundreds of craft beer enthusiasts turned up to Bonar Hall on Saturday for a drink, or several.

Catherine chose pints for Dundee Brew Fest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

The second edition of Dundee Brew Fest drew in hundreds of craft beer fans on Saturday June 3.

With beer, cider, cocktails and fresh lemonade flowing, live music booming and street food aplenty, attendees enjoyed the festival at Bonar Hall.

Keeping the cups full were 10 breweries from across Scotland, including Dundee’s 71 Brewing, Law Brewing Co, Up Front Brewing and Overtone.

One For The Road served up tasty cocktails and Cruise made sure the alcohol-free offer was tempting as well.

Screaming Peacock and Magic 5 Pizza kept craft beer fans fed, with Starfish Cakes & Bakes satisfying everyone’s sweet tooth.

Dundee bands Fannyboot and Cherry Bombz kept the energy up throughout the evening with their tunes.

Organiser Andy Sinclair said: “I’m so pleased to have the return of Dundee Brew Fest following its success last year.

“It’s always a challenging process getting everything and everyone together, but it’s incredibly rewarding and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The best pictures from Dundee Brew Fest

Heather McGill and Lyall Grant visited from Glasgow and Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
It’s not always easy choosing your next beer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gregor Murray, Rachael Abernethy, Elaine Longwill and Andy Smith enjoyed the pints. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jim from Edinburgh Cider Company made sure Lynda and Gillian from Monifieth had full cups. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee locals Ryan, Laura, Cally, Jenna and Jillian sampled the offering at Dundee Brew Fest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Organisers Andy Sinclair and Louise Todd enjoyed the event too. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kyle Buchan from Glasgow enjoyed the Dundee sunshine and pints. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Carol and Jim Taylor from Dundee enjoyed their day out. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There were pints aplenty in Bonar Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Barry Reid from Reids Gold Brewing Co in Stonehaven kept the beers flowing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alan Burns, Shane Friend and Thomas Kidd made the journey up from Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The crowd getting ready for the bands to start playing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Overtone Brewing Co came up from Glasgow to serve beer fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tam Anderson and Fraser McKay from Strathmiglo enjoyed their pints. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hundreds came by Bonar Hall for Dundee Brew Fest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheers to Dundee Brew Fest! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

