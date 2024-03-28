Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the Easter holidays in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the Easter holidays in Perthshire

Our list of local independent, chain and supermarket restaurants and cafés offering great deals on meals for kids.

Broxden Farm is among Perth restaurants offering free children's meals. Image: Google Maps.
By Cheryl Peebles

Many Perthshire restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – Perth

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE – EASTER HOLIDAYS option.

Treat the kids during the summer for free or very little. Image: Shutterstock.

Broxden Farm

Where – Perth

What – A free kid’s meal with any adult breakfast, main meal or carvery purchased when you sign up to the newsletter before April 6.

The Bank

Where – Perth

What – A kid’s meal free with the purchase of a meal from the main menu.

Dobbies

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free with adult traditional or full breakfast or main meal purchased.

Dobbies in Perth offers free meals for children. Image: supplied.

Morrisons

Where – Perth

What –  Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.50 or more.

Subway

Where – Perth Scott Street and Broxden

What – A free kid’s meal with every footlong sub purchased.

If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.

Kids’ deals in Dundee and Fife

If you are venturing further afield we also have lists of where children can dine for free or £1 in Dundee and Fife.

Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays

Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the holidays in Dundee

