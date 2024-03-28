Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the Easter holidays in Perthshire

Many Perthshire restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – Perth

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE – EASTER HOLIDAYS option.

Broxden Farm

Where – Perth

What – A free kid’s meal with any adult breakfast, main meal or carvery purchased when you sign up to the newsletter before April 6.

The Bank

Where – Perth

What – A kid’s meal free with the purchase of a meal from the main menu.

Dobbies

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free with adult traditional or full breakfast or main meal purchased.

Morrisons

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.50 or more.

Subway

Where – Perth Scott Street and Broxden

What – A free kid’s meal with every footlong sub purchased.

If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.

