Arbroath chef reveals supper club plans – using all local produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Arbroath chef reveals supper club plans – using all local produce

Hospitalfield House's first supper club will feature a five-course meal served outside on the grounds.

By Maria Gran
Chef Elaine in the Hospitalfield kitchen.
Hospitalfield Cafe head chef Elaine Chalmers. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Inspired by the abundance of seasonal produce growing in and around Arbroath, Hospitalfield Cafe head chef Elaine Chalmers is ready to host her first supper club in the arts venue’s stunning walled garden.

The Dundee-born chef moved from back from London in autumn last year, aiming to make Hospitalfield House a destination for food.

Initially, she planned to start supper clubs in winter, but time ran away. Instead, the Summer Banquet will tie into the annual Beer & Berries Festival held on the grounds.

Elaine says: “I just thought, we need to do a supper club. Having all this amazing produce, why not do something with it?”

A woman walking down a garden walkway in front of a huge 19th century country house.
Elaine plans to use the herbs and vegetables growing in the gardens to good use. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’ve got produce growing in the garden here, and we also use Hope Garden and Rottal Vegetable Garden.”

Hospitalfield supper club menu

While the Summer Banquet is part of the festival, it is also the first in a series of monthly supper clubs.

Held on Saturday August 5, the five-course dinner will be served outside in the walled garden, with spectacular views of the sea on one side and the house on the other.

The entire menu is based on the fruits and vegetables growing in and around Hospitalfield, as well as a fish dish nodding to the fishing traditions in the area.

Elaine’s banquet begins with an homemade elderflower fizz or rhubarb shrub with lemon balm, accompanied by a broad bean and pea tart.

A row of growing plants in front of a sign saying "5 colour chard" which will be used in the Hospitalfield supper club.
The Hospitalfield supper club ingredients are still in the ground. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Instead of Arbroath smokie, there’s a carpaccio of smoked haddock with fermented tomato and pickled celery after a sweetcorn muffin loaf with chilli and honey butter.

Next will be a gnudi, a spinach and ricotta dumpling, with fresh tomato sauce and crispy sage. As well as a Rottal Vegetable Garden leaf salad, there’s a roast beetroot and baby carrot salad with pickled Worcesterberries and curd.

Finishing the meal will be a raspberry, rose and brown sugar pavlova.

“There’s a lot of work, but it’ll be good,” says the head chef.

“It’ll be a crazy day because we’re having the festival in the afternoon and it’s straight into the supper at six o’clock, so it’s quite full on.

A huge tree in a walled garden in front of Hospitalfield House, where the supper club will be held.
Diners will enjoy their meal looking over Hospitalfield House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’m sure on the day, as these things go, it’ll be organised chaos, but the adrenaline will be pumping and we’ll be fine.”

Supper clubs hope to draw crowds

Using local and seasonal vegetables is Elaine’s top priority. This means her menus are constantly changing depending on what’s ripe and ready.

A lot of her dishes are vegan or vegetarian, but not just because she’s surrounded by vegetable gardens.

“It’s difficult to get free range or organic meat here,” she admits.

“They’ve got loads of amazing meat in the East Neuk where I spend a lot of time, but then we’re venturing into the Kingdom of Fife and not Angus.

“If I’m going to use meat, I want it to be good and nothing processed.”

Chef Elaine standing in an archway in the Hospitalfield gardens.
Elaine describes her first year at Hospitalfield as “crazy in a good way”. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Finding high quality meat isn’t the only struggle the head chef has encountered since coming to Hospitalfield last year. Like many others in the hospitality sector, she’s struggled to find skilled staff.

She talked a friend into moving up from Suffolk for the summer who is now a permanent chef, doubling the size of the kitchen team.

With the supper clubs, Elaine – the chef to 90s London – hopes the duo can draw a different crowd to the grounds.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting the people that come,” she says.

“It’ll be interesting to see the diversity. I want to get in a younger crowd at Hospitalfield – not saying that they’re all old – but we need to push for the next crowd.

“As long as people enjoy it, that’s the most important thing.

“For me, considering what I used to do, Hospitalfield is a massive change and a big step, but I’m glad I did it.”

More from Food & Drink

Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch
A woman standing outside Bubblicious holding a bubble waffle.
Curious foodies head to Dundee's Bubbilicious to try latest snacking trend - the bubble…
Lee Deans, pictured at The Broch, which is one of the nine Perth properties he rents out on Airbnb.
Owners of Perth restaurant fear council's new Airbnb rules could destroy their property business
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps
Forfar McDonald's: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac
Food Instagrammers Emma Findlay and Lennox Kelly made the most of Dundee Restaurant Week deals. Image: Emma Findlay/Lennox Kelly
First ever Dundee Restaurant Week gets mixed reviews from diners and eateries
Vegetable enchiladas.
Restaurant review: Perth's cultural quarter is on the up and Paco's is still at…
Phillip Skinazi outside the Coorie Inn
Gleneagles chef hands in his notice to reopen Perthshire restaurant and hotel
A man and a woman standing outside Sliderz on Perth Street, Blairgowrie holding a burger each
First-time chef's Blairgowrie burger joint takes off - with help from his mum and…
Errol Fish Bar is on the market for £199,950 after the owners decided to retire.
Perthshire fish and chip shop for sale as owners decide to retire
Amanda Gerlack, Seven Kings
First look at Dunfermline pub after major refurbishment