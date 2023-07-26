Curious foodies head to Dundee’s Bubbilicious to try latest snacking trend – the bubble waffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Curious foodies head to Dundee’s Bubbilicious to try latest snacking trend – the bubble waffle

Recently opened cafe Bubblicious serves the 'eggy snack' - popular in Hong Kong - with ice cream and cups of tasty coffee.

By Maria Gran
A woman standing outside Bubblicious holding a bubble waffle.
Bubblicious owner Yu Ding showing off her KitKat Biscoff bubble waffle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Hong Kong street food is the newest offering on Dundee’s Union Street as owner Yu Ding fulfils her lifelong dream of opening a cafe.

Growing up in China, Yu has fond memories of the bubble waffle, a Hong Kong street food sold on every corner.

Since moving to Dundee 17 years ago for university, she’s not been able to get her hands on the eggy snack.

Therefore, it made perfect sense for the International Business graduate to bring the popular food to the city in her cafe Bubblicious.

“I’ve always had a dream of having my own shop,” says Yu.

Cafe owner Yu wearing a Bubblicious Dundee apron operates the bubble waffle maker.
Yu has mastered the art of operating the bubble waffle makers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I didn’t have a chance before because my child was very young, but now she’s going to secondary school and I have plenty of time to do something I like.

“To do a good cafe I needed to bring some different food, so I picked the bubble waffle.”

Bubblicious Dundee bubble waffles

In China and Hong Kong, bubble waffles are normally served hot and plain, though waffle cones filled with gelato, whipped cream, sauce or fruit have taken off on social media in the past few years.

Bubblicious’ menu features nine different fillings as well as the option to have a plain waffle. Traditionally, the cone is eaten by breaking off the soft bubbles and scooping up the fillings.

A hand pouring an eggy bubble waffle batter into the maker.
Bubble waffles are made from an eggy batter, making them feel like a mix between a pancake and a sponge cake. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Yu also offers ice cream burgers, a lightly toasted brioche bun with a scoop of ice cream inside and lots of sauce on the outside.

The 42-year-old is also proud of her drinks menu, featuring a range of coffees, teas and fresh fruit-based iced drinks. One of her favourites is the Hong Kong milk tea.

More than half of the shops on Dundee’s pedestrianised Union Street are food and drink outlets, according to The Courier’s High Street Tracker.

Bubblicious is the new kid on the block, filling the unfilled unit previously occupied by toy shop Bears and Buddies Workshop.

Bubblicious is a cafe, for now, but Yu hopes to add more street food in the future as her business grows.

“Because I couldn’t get the planning permission it’s hard to build a kitchen, so for now dessert and cold food is the only thing I can do,” she explains.

A woman in a Bubblicious Dundee apron holding a bubble waffle.
Kit Kat and Biscoff is one of Bubblicious’ most popular flavours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Soon there will be more savoury bubble waffles to give people more choices.

“There’s lots of nice Chinese street food I can provide, but right now with a small kitchen and a lot of limits I have to keep it simple.”

Hopes for franchise

Before opening the Union Street cafe, Yu has been a manager at Yamm Buffet, a full-time mum, and had an online school teaching English in China.

While she handles the bubble waffles, 17-year-old Dean Clark is honing his barista skills making coffees and speciality drinks. He even watches latte art videos to get to sleep.

A barista pouring a coffee with latte art.
Barista Dean Clark pouring a latte. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He first met the cafe owner when they worked together at Yamm Buffet, and jumped at the chance to work with her again.

Considering the challenges of opening and operating a business during a cost-of-living crisis, Yu’s goal is just to make enough to keep herself and Dean employed.

But if the bubble waffle proves to be a success in Dundee, she hopes to expand Bubblicious to other cities like Perth or Stirling.

She says: “It’s really hard to open a business now, but I just wanted to bring something I know I can do well and that’s new for Dundee.

“So far, I think it’s tourists more than the locals who have come. Many say this is the first time they’ve seen a bubble waffle shop.

“Some even asked me if it’s a franchise, and I said one day maybe!”

What do Bubblicious’ customers make of the bubble waffles?

Some of the tourists that have visited so far are Oliver, Sabina and Bernt Arndt from Berlin.

They’re on a day trip in Dundee as part of their 10-day Scotland holiday.

Three customers sitting in Bubblicious Dundee drinking coffee and having bubble waffles
Instead of a scone or shortbread, German visitors Bernt, Sabina and Oliver Arndt opted for bubble waffles. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

The family has found shelter from the rain inside the Union Street cafe, with a cup of coffee and a snack.

“It is delicious! We get bubble waffles in Berlin, because Berlin has everything, but this is my first one” says Sabina.

She’s opted for a cone filled with pistachio gelato and Nutella.

Her son Oliver says: “We were looking for a snack and thought we’d find something more typically British, like scones.

“This seems like a more Western European style cafe.”

