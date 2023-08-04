Husband and wife team bring authentic Nigerian food to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband and wife team bring authentic Nigerian food to Dundee

Tola and Shina Adediji missed homecooked Nigerian meals so much they opened a takeaway on Albert Street dedicated to their cuisine.

By Maria Gran
A man and a woman standing outside takeaway AbuleTiwa.
Tola and Shina Adediji outside their new takeaway AbuleTiwa. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

With their Nigerian takeaway AbuleTiwa, Tola and Shina Adediji have brought the feeling and flavour of their home to Dundee.

When Tola moved to Dundee in January 2022 to study a master’s in international business and HR, she quickly started missing Nigerian food.

On top of struggling to find a restaurant serving food she was used to, she moved without her husband and two children. She spent three months searching for a family home before they all joined her.

The 25-year-old says coming from Nigeria to Dundee was very strange.

“It was lonely at first. At some point, we thought ‘we need to go back home’,” she continues.

“But we decided to just see what unfolds, and it’s been amazing since then.

“We’ve made a lot of friends, and a lot of Nigerian friends. We realised that a lot of Nigerians have been coming to Dundee lately.”

A woman wearing a pink tshirt and AbuleTiwa apron standing behind a takeaway counter.
Tola is ready to serve hungry visitors. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The couple started posting videos online of their home cooking and trying new recipes.

Soon, they invited friends over for meals who suggested Tola and Shina start selling their food.

After securing Albert Street premises earlier this year, AbuleTiwa launched Sunday July 23.

AbuleTiwa ‘feels like we are back home’

The menu of course features Nigerian Jollof rice, with its distinctive smoky flavour.

From their native western Nigeria, the couple have brought amala and abula – a swallow food made with yam flour and soup.

Swallows are dough-like foods made from cooked starchy vegetables or grains. Abula – which means a mixture of soups – is typically eaten with amala.

Nigerian cuisine boasts a range of soups and stews, and popular ingredients are sweet potatoes, plantains and beans. Shina hopes to soon offer Nigerian favourite suya, a spiced grilled meat.

AbuleTiwa is the couple’s first restaurant, but as both their mothers work in the food industry, they have a solid grasp of what’s needed. Tola is also putting her business degree to good use with her own venture.

Outside 17 Albert Street, a bright orange and dark green takeaway.
The bright exterior of AbuleTiwa stands out on Albert Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But most of all, the food is a great cure for feeling homesick.

“It’s amazing, it feels like we are back home,” says Tola.

“Cooking and serving food to people, we meet people who want to talk to us and it’s like a community.”

Shina adds: “We’re lucky we know about these things from our parents. It’s not like we just jumped into an opportunity for a business.

“We know how to make this food and thank God we had the background and what it takes.”

So far, both Nigerians and Dundonians have stopped by the takeaway, keeping the husband and wife team busy.

The inside of AbuleTiwa is decorated with brightly coloured images.
The AbuleTiwa counter is filled with tasty Nigerian food. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

While their six-year-old daughter and almost two-year-old son aren’t old enough to be in the kitchen yet, they’ve inspired the venture in other ways.

Tola explains: “We thought of Abule as the name, but it was taken. Abule means village, and our daughter’s name begins with Tiwa.

“Tiwa also means our, so together it’s Our Village. It’s just perfect.”

Plans for expansion

The journey to opening the takeaway began in January, and it’s not always been easy.

Shina still has a job in shipping and a business in Nigeria, so he was away when Tola found the Albert Street venue.

With a kitchen secured, rent and bills started running while they navigated how to set up a business.

“We found it difficult starting up because we’re in a new country with different rules and laws,” says Tola.

@abuletiwa

At AbuleTiwa, our customers are the heart of everything we do. We appreciate each and everyone of you allowing us to serve you…

♬ SomeoneYouLoved(Cover) – 十八闲客

“We really needed the right guidance to find out what we needed to do. It’s not been easy to be honest.

“When we started telling people about it, we met people who pointed us in the right direction.”

It’s still the early days of AbuleTiwa, but the entrepreneurs are already eyeing up a move to bigger premises.

They want to offer dine-in as well as takeaway, and expand to other cities in Scotland. All while bringing up two children and juggling work in two different countries.

“It’s not been easy, but it’s been amazing,” smiles Tola.

“It’s a busy life, but it’s good. We’re actually doing something we love doing.”

