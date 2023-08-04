Steven MacLean got told by a mate he is favourite to be sacked first – but St Johnstone boss will embrace being written off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean got told by a mate he is favourite to be sacked first – but St Johnstone boss will embrace being written off

Saints are being tipped by many to go down this season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

It fell to one of Steven MacLean’s friends to inform him he’s the bookies’ favourite to be the first top-flight manager to lose his job this season.

And the St Johnstone boss already knew that his Perth team are many pundits’ choice for relegation.

A disastrous Viaplay Cup campaign, rounded off with a 4-0 home defeat to part-timers Stirling Albion, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

For MacLean, though, it’s a case of “embracing” the low estimation outside McDiarmid Park of Saints’ Premiership chances.

He certainly isn’t hiding from the prophets of doom.

“It’s not a bad thing being written off,” said MacLean. “I think most of Scotland is probably seeing us as relegation material.

“I will embrace that.

“My mate texted me the other day and told me I was favourite for the sack.

“But I like to prove people wrong. I’ve been written off my whole career.

“I played until I was 37, 38, maybe shouldn’t have.

“I’m up for the challenge. Sleeves up, ready to go, come on, let’s go and have a scrap.”

‘Shut the door and crack on’

The Stirling defeat lingered.

But MacLean is confident that Hearts will face a side strengthened by their weekend introspection rather than cowed.

“I was still bristling on Monday,” he said. “I was a bear with a sore head.

“It’s up to us to go and make it right now.

“I’ve not got a leadership group as such but the older players run your dressing room.

“I’m speaking to individuals on a regular basis. I want us to be together as a group.

“I don’t want to be in there all the time – they need to run their place.

“You can only have so many of those meetings. Sometimes they need to sort it out themselves.

“If they want to have a fight or have an argument then they can shut the door and crack on.

“My door is also open as well for anyone who wants to chat one-to-one.

“I’m not one for grudges, either. I can shout at you on Saturday and we’ll be fine again on the Monday.

“We all want to go the same place – being in a successful team. I don’t think anyone can complain if I don’t play them this weekend.”

Up against big spenders

Saints are in the minority of Premiership clubs not to pay out a transfer fee this summer, with Dundee the latest to spend a significant sum on their new goalkeeper, Trevor Carson.

It isn’t just a ‘big five’ thing.

“There are smaller clubs that are spending big money as well,” said MacLean. “But I am comfortable once I get players in and the injured ones back.

“And I’ll have a team on the pitch against Hearts – no matter how many players are out – that I think can win the game.”

