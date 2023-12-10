Restaurant review: Well-loved Broughty Ferry local Indos doesn’t disappoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Restaurant review: Well-loved Broughty Ferry local Indos doesn’t disappoint

The food at Indos in Broughty Ferry proved why locals love it.

By Joanna Bremner
Food from Indos in Broughty Ferry.
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried out the offering at Indos, Broughty Ferry. Image: Bremner/DC Thomson.

Ever a korma-lover, I have been to my fair share of Indian restaurants.

Although I am often mocked for choosing the mild dish, that hasn’t stopped it from remaining a firm favourite of mine since my first taste.

While often pressured to eat outside of my comfort zone – see Maria and I’s spice-infused Drive-Thru review – I allowed myself to choose an old favourite this time.

But I’m getting ahead of myself here.

It was the thought of a korma that beckoned me from down the street, when I spotted the bright frontage of the Broughty Ferry venue.

Clad in red paint, it looked warm and inviting from the offset, a tempting reprieve from the chilly weather outside.

The inviting doorway of Indos in Broughty Ferry
The inviting doorway of Indos in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We were cheerfully invited inside and directed to a snug table for two where we began to defrost.

Everything about the restaurant was warm: from the temperature inside, the yolk yellow walls and, of course, our welcome.

The restaurant wasn’t packed – yet – though the place had a pleasant cosy feel, with plenty of regulars sat about the place.

The booths looked homely and comfortable in Indos, Broughty Ferry.
The booths looked homely and comfortable in Indos, Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We were attended to swiftly, ordering drinks and hungrily eyeing up the menu.

Maria, former food journalist with The Courier, said she was a little overwhelmed by the size of the menu.

She had never been to an Indian Restaurant before, so the cuisine, and the huge range of choices, were a first for her.

Poppadoms, prawns and samosas – oh my!

Maria and I went for two poppadoms each, plus the pickle selection (£9.25).

Thankfully, we had both left room for our dinner, knowing that we’d be in for some sizable portions.

There was the typical tasty selection, which covered all the bases in a sweet, tangy, creamy and spicy mix.

The poppadoms and dips at Indos Restaurant, Broughty Ferry. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Maria pronounced the mango chutney her favourite, as, unfamiliar with Indian cuisine, this sweet option was “safe”.

My favourite was probably the onion chutney, with its satisfying crunch and classic pink colour.

Next came our starters. I’d ordered the king prawn butterfly (£9.95) and Maria the vegetable samosa (£6.95).

King prawn butterfly and the vegetable samosas at Indos Restaurant, Broughty Ferry.
King prawn butterfly and the vegetable samosas at Indos Restaurant, Broughty Ferry. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The butterfly prawn had lovely light panko topping. The dishes arrived with an unknown pink sauce which was deliciously sweet and paired well with the very fresh-tasting prawns.

When we asked what was in the sauce, a waiter gleefully replied that it was their “secret” sauce.

The accompanying salad was nice but I could have done with some crispier lettuce.

Maria rated her samosas, which were filled with potato, peas, sweet corn and carrot. The filling wasn’t too spicy, but there was a nice flavour to it.

I tried a bit and was delighted that it wasn’t just a soggy mess of veg inside as can often happen with samosas.

And how was my korma? Drum roll please…

Now, we’re at the star of the show.

The dish that would make or break my trip to Indos restaurant.

So what did I think?

Well, we’re starting with Maria’s dish, so you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Maria’s paneer and mushroom curry at Indos Restaurant, Broughty Ferry. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Another huge portion, my dinner date was grateful that her paneer and mushroom curry (£14.95) wasn’t too spicy.

The big chunks of paneer were well-cooked, with a really nice texture. Paneer, she says, is one of those cheeses that can feel dry and squeaky, but there was none of that here.

The mushrooms had a nice bite to them and weren’t slimy or disintegrated. There were plenty of onions, some of which were caramelised, which added a surprising sweetness to the dish.

The chicken korma, peshwari naan, and paneer and mushroom curry at Indos, Broughty Ferry.
The chicken korma, peshwari naan, and paneer and mushroom curry at Indos, Broughty Ferry. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The korma (£14.95) was even better than I had hoped.

With succulent, sizeable chunks of chicken and the lovely sweet sauce, it was like a warm, familiar hug.

The sauce was thicker than I’ve had before, but this made for more flavour and a better texture than some runnier kormas.

I loved the colourful pilau rice (£4.95) which soaked up the sauce perfectly.

You can’t forget the peshwari naan (£4.95) which, combined with the korma’s creamy, coconutty sauce, was almost like a dessert.

The naan was doughy in places and crispy in others, with that gooey sweetness inside.

Perfect pistachio kulfi at Indos

After the main, there was a bit of a wait for us to get served as the restaurant started to get busier after 7pm. It was clearly a popular spot.

The pistachio kulfi. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Once we got the staff’s attention, we ordered a dessert.

We finished off with Indian ice cream – or kulfi – pistachio-flavoured.

With pistachios crumbled on top, the delicious creamy texture was the perfect end to our meal.

It wasn’t too sweet, nor too heavy, but a nice light dessert which was ideal for sharing.

The verdict

Although on the pricier end, the food at Indos was delicious. It was an excellent first venture into Indian cuisine for Maria.

The quality of service did deteriorate slightly as the restaurant filled up, but we got so much attention at the start that it made up for it.

I’d definitely recommend Indos – especially their creamy korma.

Information

Address: 289 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

T: 01382 730930

W: broughtyferry-indos.co.uk

Price: £80.80 for poppadoms, two starters, two mains, two soft drinks and one dessert.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 3/5
  • Surroundings: 3/5

More from Food & Drink

Enjoy a delicious dinner at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Dunkeld
Jordan Kirkpatrick footballing franchisee has opened the Dundee branch of Black Rooster. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Black Rooster Dundee items to try and those to avoid PLUS interview with footballer…
Ryan Wallace stands in front of the bar at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Tap dancing to table service: Dean Park Hotel restaurant manager says 'entertaining' is key…
Dean Banks' new restaurant Dune serves up an octopus hot dog.
First Taste: What did I think of the octopus hot dog and caviar waffle…
4
Sacred Grounds co-founders Kathryn Baker and Jamie Simpson.
Arbroath coffee obsessives Sacred Grounds still full of beans after 8 years in the…
Aerial shot of a Chicken roast dinner with brussels sprouts
Meet the family butcher that's been providing Dundee families with Christmas turkeys for over…
Here are some of the fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus. Image: The West House.
5 fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus
Carol Anne Key smiles beyond the camera, stood in front of the doorway at the Red House Hotel.
Front of house hero Carol-Anne celebrates 30 years working for family business The Red…
Food from the Bridgeview Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview…
For this week's drive-thru review, food journalist Joanna Bremner and reporter Poppy Watson tested out the offering at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.
Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?

Conversation