11 best pubs in Dundee for escaping Christmas chaos with a pint

You’re not the Grinch if you’re feeling like you need a bit of a break from Christmas chaos this year.

Sometimes the present-wrapping, carol-singing and mad shopping gets a little too much, and all you really want is to get away from it all.

You might want somewhere cosy and snug to sink a pint or two.

So I have put together a list of some of the best pubs in Dundee for escaping the Christmas chaos with a pint – or, for you to fantasise about doing that from the chaos of your living room.

1) The Barrelman

A personal favourite of mine, The Barrelman is a great spot for having a pint and waiting for all of this to blow over.

With plenty drink to choose from, the Commercial Street spot also has a great cosy feel.

Plus if you get peckish, they have a great menu with everything from smoking fajitas to haggis bon bons.

Address: 100-108 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 2AJ

2) Bertie Mooney’s

With an iconic interior, Bertie Mooney’s – also on Commercial Street – is another great spot for a pint in Dundee this festive season.

They even have Tennent’s tank lager in those gorgeous copper tanks.

Bertie Mooney’s are hosting a Christmas party night with Coconut Groove on Christmas Eve Eve (December 23).

Address: 85 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 2AB

3) Star & Garter

The Union Street pub, which reopened in March this year, is another great Dundee pub to visit this Christmas.

Just down from the Overgate Shopping Centre, this pub is a great shout for a drink if you need an escape from Christmas shopping.

Address: 42 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BE

4) The Phoenix

An iconic Dundee spot, you’ll find The Phoenix on the Nethergate – also close by to the Overgate.

This place does get pretty packed, but it’s worth it for the warmth and banter you’ll find in the booths.

Frank Sinatra is thought to have sunk a pint inside those red walls.

Address: 103 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH

5) The Trades House

This next iconic Dundee pub is open from 10am.

Well placed between the Overgate and the train station, it is ideal for stopping for a pint on your way to or from visiting the shops.

A former bank, the pub is classed as legendary by many in Dundee, with its notable stained glass windows and iconic doorway.

Address: 40 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ET

6) The Wine Press

In a great location near Slessor Gardens, The Wine Press is just outside of the chaotic shopping centre.

Now you might argue that this is a wine bar not a pub, but be that as it may, it is as great a spot for a drink as any.

There are plenty of beers on offer here – a whole page full – including German, Mexican, Italian and Aberdonian beer.

But if you’re not looking for a pint, they also have a whopping 8 pages of wine to choose from.

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN

7) Nether Inn

The Nether Inn is – you guessed it – situated on the Nethergate.

It’s another cosy spot to get warmed up if your fingers are freezing from carrying around all your Christmas shopping bags.

With multiple floors to choose from for sinking your pint, there is plenty of space to relax in the Nether Inn.

Address: 134 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

8) BrewDog

The cool industrial décor inside BrewDog sets it apart from Dundee’s traditional pubs – this may or may not be what you’re after this festive season.

Dubbed on their website as “craft beer heaven”, they certainly have a wide range of options.

Students also get 25% off every single day.

Address: Ground Floor, Chamber Building, Panmure St, Dundee DD1 1ED

9) Pillars

Another iconic Dundee institution, Dundee’s oldest pub Pillars on Crichton Street will be sure to provide you with a decent pint this Christmas.

“Never mind the new kids on the block,” reads Pillars bar Facebook page, “the one and only original music bar in Dundee. Free jukebox all day and night.”

Established in 1864, Pillars has the original interior with “impressive paintings”.

Address: 7G Crichton St, Dundee DD1 3AR

10) Tickety Boo’s

This traditional Dundee pub has a horseshoe bar and decent reviews on Tripadvisor.

Also on Commercial Street, Tickety Boo’s serves great cocktails and a range of pub grub.

Address: 51 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 2AA

11) The King of Islington

This speakeasy is a welcome escape from the chaos of the rest of the city centre.

Hidden down an unassuming street near the Overgate, this spot has a range of snazzy – and delicious – cocktails to choose from.

Address: 39 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BS