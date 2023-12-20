11 best pubs in Dundee for escaping Christmas chaos with a pint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 best pubs in Dundee for escaping Christmas chaos with a pint

If the Christmas rush is getting too much for you, why not take a look at our picks of places to grab a pint to escape the madness.

The Barrelman in Dundee is a perfect pub for enjoying a pint this Christmas. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The Barrelman in Dundee is a perfect pub for enjoying a pint this Christmas. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

You’re not the Grinch if you’re feeling like you need a bit of a break from Christmas chaos this year.

Sometimes the present-wrapping, carol-singing and mad shopping gets a little too much, and all you really want is to get away from it all.

You might want somewhere cosy and snug to sink a pint or two.

So I have put together a list of some of the best pubs in Dundee for escaping the Christmas chaos with a pint – or, for you to fantasise about doing that from the chaos of your living room.

1) The Barrelman

A personal favourite of mine, The Barrelman is a great spot for having a pint and waiting for all of this to blow over.

With plenty drink to choose from, the Commercial Street spot also has a great cosy feel.

The bar at The Barrelman in Dundee.
A selection of the spirits on offer at The Barrelman.

Plus if you get peckish, they have a great menu with everything from smoking fajitas to haggis bon bons.

Address: 100-108 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 2AJ

2) Bertie Mooney’s

With an iconic interior, Bertie Mooney’s – also on Commercial Street – is another great spot for a pint in Dundee this festive season.

They even have Tennent’s tank lager in those gorgeous copper tanks.

The inside of Bertie Mooney's pub in Dundee, where there are plans for a golf simulator
The inside of Bertie Mooney’s pub in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Bertie Mooney’s are hosting a Christmas party night with Coconut Groove on Christmas Eve Eve (December 23).

Address: 85 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 2AB

3) Star & Garter

The Union Street pub, which reopened in March this year, is another great Dundee pub to visit this Christmas.

Just down from the Overgate Shopping Centre, this pub is a great shout for a drink if you need an escape from Christmas shopping.

The Star and Garter in Dundee decorated for Christmas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Address: 42 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BE

4) The Phoenix

An iconic Dundee spot, you’ll find The Phoenix on the Nethergate – also close by to the Overgate.

This place does get pretty packed, but it’s worth it for the warmth and banter you’ll find in the booths.

the interior of the legendary Phoenix pub in Dundee.
The interior of the iconic Dundee pub The Phoenix on Nethergate. Image: Graham and Sibbold.

Frank Sinatra is thought to have sunk a pint inside those red walls.

Address: 103 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH

5) The Trades House

This next iconic Dundee pub is open from 10am.

Well placed between the Overgate and the train station, it is ideal for stopping for a pint on your way to or from visiting the shops.

Trades House Bar on the Nethergate.

A former bank, the pub is classed as legendary by many in Dundee, with its notable stained glass windows and iconic doorway.

Address: 40 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ET

6) The Wine Press

In a great location near Slessor Gardens, The Wine Press is just outside of the chaotic shopping centre.

Now you might argue that this is a wine bar not a pub, but be that as it may, it is as great a spot for a drink as any.

There are plenty of beers on offer here – a whole page full – including German, Mexican, Italian and Aberdonian beer.

The Wine Press, Dundee.

But if you’re not looking for a pint, they also have a whopping 8 pages of wine to choose from.

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN

7) Nether Inn

The Nether Inn is – you guessed it – situated on the Nethergate.

It’s another cosy spot to get warmed up if your fingers are freezing from carrying around all your Christmas shopping bags.

Interior of the Nether Inn all set for Christmas.. Nether Inn, Dundee. Image: Nether Inn.

With multiple floors to choose from for sinking your pint, there is plenty of space to relax in the Nether Inn.

Address: 134 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

8) BrewDog

The cool industrial décor inside BrewDog sets it apart from Dundee’s traditional pubs – this may or may not be what you’re after this festive season.

Dubbed on their website as “craft beer heaven”, they certainly have a wide range of options.

Brewdog in Dundee is aesthetically-pleasing with its industrial themed décor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Students also get 25% off every single day.

Address: Ground Floor, Chamber Building, Panmure St, Dundee DD1 1ED

9) Pillars

Another iconic Dundee institution, Dundee’s oldest pub Pillars on Crichton Street will be sure to provide you with a decent pint this Christmas.

“Never mind the new kids on the block,” reads Pillars bar Facebook page, “the one and only original music bar in Dundee. Free jukebox all day and night.”

The Pillars on Crichton Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Established in 1864, Pillars has the original interior with “impressive paintings”.

Address: 7G Crichton St, Dundee DD1 3AR

10) Tickety Boo’s

This traditional Dundee pub has a horseshoe bar and decent reviews on Tripadvisor.

Also on Commercial Street, Tickety Boo’s serves great cocktails and a range of pub grub.

Drinkers in Tickety Boo’s, Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Address: 51 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 2AA

11) The King of Islington

This speakeasy is a welcome escape from the chaos of the rest of the city centre.

The King of Islington.

Hidden down an unassuming street near the Overgate, this spot has a range of snazzy – and delicious – cocktails to choose from.

Address: 39 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BS

