Energy bills and more: feel the benefits of double glazing

Now more than ever, it is important to have double glazing in Dundee to help keep your home warm. After all, with energy bills soaring, energy efficiency is key.

Double glazing not only keeps heat inside, it also comes with many other benefits that can help improve the quality of life for you and your family by creating a better home environment. We spoke to the experts at EC2 Ltd, which offers home renovation services (including double glazing), to find out more.

4 problems that double glazing can help solve

1 Rising energy bills

Double glazing can help boost your home’s energy efficiency. When filled with argon gas, like the style of windows on offer from EC2 Ltd, the double glazing helps to keep heat trapped within the house.

That can help reduce your energy bills and your carbon footprint. Exactly how much you’ll save will vary depending on several factors, including the types of windows you choose.

Energy Saving Trust shares the following example: “By installing A-rated double glazing to windows in an entirely single-glazed semi-detached gas heated property, you could save £195 a year and 330kg of carbon dioxide. If you installed A++ rated double glazed windows replacing single glazing, the savings could be up to £235 a year and 405kg of carbon dioxide.”

There are different types of windows available, so always remember to look at the efficiency rating and u-values. EC2 Ltd only uses category-A windows from quality leading manufacturers including Liniar.

2 Cool in summer and warm in winter

David Robertson, director of EC2 Ltd, explains that as well reducing heat loss from inside to outside during the winter, double glazing can also help keep your house cool during the summer.

Most modern windows come with built in solar control that helps deflect solar rays, but you can upgrade to windows with more solar control if you need to. This is a particularly good option for south facing windows and conservatories, helping to keep your home at a comfortable temperature for use all year round.

3. Condensation on windows

Do you wake up in the mornings to find condensation on the inside of your bedroom windows? Dave says: “When the hot air from inside the house meets the cold air outside, that automatically turns to water which can pool on the window.”

Modern argon filled double glazing and uPVC windows won’t be as cold to touch, which helps reduce condensation. Most of these will also come with trickle vents, to keep the air moving.

4. Kerb appeal

Installing new windows can also give your home that wee boost to make it stand out from others on the street.

Dave adds: “New window installations of a high quality give lots of benefits. They make your property look better and it’s an upgrade, which can make your house more attractive to buyers and a better living environment.”

Find quality fitters for double glazing in Dundee

So there you have it. Double glazing not only helps keep heat in, it also keeps unwanted noise and condensation out. And, as well as making your property more appealing and better to live in, it can also make it cheaper to heat.

Making the most of all the benefits that come with new double glazing comes down to quality of product and fitting.

For double glazing in Dundee and surrounding areas, you’ll be in safe hands with the experienced team at EC2 Ltd. This local company specialises in all aspects of home renovation, from projects like double glazing or cladding, all the way through to full home refurbishments.

And EC2 Ltd’s stellar service and top-quality products have proven popular with customers. In fact, recent successes means the company is currently recruiting joiners and good quality tradespeople.

Discover how you could benefit from new double glazing and updated windows. Get in touch with EC2 Ltd on info@ec2ltd.co.uk or 0800 854 744.