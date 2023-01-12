Energy bills and more: feel the benefits of double glazing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Energy bills and more: feel the benefits of double glazing

In partnership with EC2 Ltd
January 12 2023, 9.00am
Cosy conservatory with double glazing in Dundee
Double glazing has lots of benefits, including helping to keep heat inside during winter.

Now more than ever, it is important to have double glazing in Dundee to help keep your home warm. After all, with energy bills soaring, energy efficiency is key.

Double glazing not only keeps heat inside, it also comes with many other benefits that can help improve the quality of life for you and your family by creating a better home environment. We spoke to the experts at EC2 Ltd, which offers home renovation services (including double glazing), to find out more.

4 problems that double glazing can help solve

1 Rising energy bills

Double glazing can help boost your home’s energy efficiency. When filled with argon gas, like the style of windows on offer from EC2 Ltd, the double glazing helps to keep heat trapped within the house.

That can help reduce your energy bills and your carbon footprint. Exactly how much you’ll save will vary depending on several factors, including the types of windows you choose.

Energy Saving Trust shares the following example: “By installing A-rated double glazing to windows in an entirely single-glazed semi-detached gas heated property, you could save £195 a year and 330kg of carbon dioxide. If you installed A++ rated double glazed windows replacing single glazing, the savings could be up to £235 a year and 405kg of carbon dioxide.”

There are different types of windows available, so always remember to look at the efficiency rating and u-values. EC2 Ltd only uses category-A windows from quality leading manufacturers including Liniar.

2 Cool in summer and warm in winter

Conservatory with double glazing in the snow
Modern windows can help keep your house warm in winter and cool in summer.

David Robertson, director of EC2 Ltd, explains that as well reducing heat loss from inside to outside during the winter, double glazing can also help keep your house cool during the summer.

Most modern windows come with built in solar control that helps deflect solar rays, but you can upgrade to windows with more solar control if you need to. This is a particularly good option for south facing windows and conservatories, helping to keep your home at a comfortable temperature for use all year round.

3. Condensation on windows

window with condensation
Double glazing can help combat condensation.

Do you wake up in the mornings to find condensation on the inside of your bedroom windows? Dave says: “When the hot air from inside the house meets the cold air outside, that automatically turns to water which can pool on the window.”

Modern argon filled double glazing and uPVC windows won’t be as cold to touch, which helps reduce condensation. Most of these will also come with trickle vents, to keep the air moving.

4. Kerb appeal

house with double glazing in Dundee
New windows can improve the overall look of your home.

Installing new windows can also give your home that wee boost to make it stand out from others on the street.

Dave adds: “New window installations of a high quality give lots of benefits. They make your property look better and it’s an upgrade, which can make your house more attractive to buyers and a better living environment.”

Find quality fitters for double glazing in Dundee

So there you have it. Double glazing not only helps keep heat in, it also keeps unwanted noise and condensation out. And, as well as making your property more appealing and better to live in, it can also make it cheaper to heat.

Making the most of all the benefits that come with new double glazing comes down to quality of product and fitting.

For double glazing in Dundee and surrounding areas, you’ll be in safe hands with the experienced team at EC2 Ltd. This local company specialises in all aspects of home renovation, from projects like double glazing or cladding, all the way through to full home refurbishments.

And EC2 Ltd’s stellar service and top-quality products have proven popular with customers. In fact, recent successes means the company is currently recruiting joiners and good quality tradespeople.

Discover how you could benefit from new double glazing and updated windows. Get in touch with EC2 Ltd on info@ec2ltd.co.uk or 0800 854 744.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Homes & Gardens

Rescobie Pavilion won the DIA Supreme Award. Image: dapple photography
Inside Rescobie Pavilion: Dundee Institute of Architects' Supreme Award winner
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
It's time to plan your gardening year ahead.
GINGER GAIRDNER: At this time of year gardeners start planning
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 - chosen by our…
Dundee featured heavily in the top 10 most viewed TSPC homes of 2022. Image: TSPC
The top 10 most viewed TSPC properties of 2022
Cold as it is, it's actually good for our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: This proper cold is part of the cycle of plant life
Black Fox Barn is a stunning new home in rural Angus. Image: SDUK creative
Inside Black Fox Barn: A stunning new build woodland home in Angus
North Winchester is an impressive one-off home. Image: Maloco
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks