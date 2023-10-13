PatternPave — “When you do it right the first time, you’ll never have to do it again!”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

PatternPave — “When you do it right the first time, you’ll never have to do it again!”

Pave your driveway the right way and make it last a lifetime

In partnership with Pattern Driveways and Landscapes (PDL)
A house with PatternPave driveway.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.

First impressions mean everything – especially when it comes to your home. Hours of hard work, DIY and savings go into making a house a home, so don’t let your driveway let you down. This Dundee-based paving specialist has decades of expertise and the know-how to create a lasting impression with your driveway.

For your next project, why not upgrade to a pattern imprinted coloured concrete driveway with PatternPave? PatternPave doesn’t need weeding or maintenance and will last for a lifetime.

Introducing PatternPave

Pattern Driveways and Landscapes is a local driveway, paving and landscape company operating throughout Perthshire, Tayside, Angus and Fife. Led by Alex Alexander, the company has over 30 years of experience with thousands of installations.

Its track record and experience in the field of hard landscaping make-overs has
elevated Pattern Driveways and Landscapes to one of the most successful companies of its kind in Scotland.

After decades of experience and know-how, Alex has introduced PatternPave as the company’s most preferred and dependable pattern imprinted coloured concrete driveway.

A unique product with wow-factor and kerb appeal

Alex and his team found that there was a fair number of customers who were so disappointed with the traditional paving, they requested that he dig it up and replaced it with PatternPave.

“All other forms of paving – tar, chips, slabbing, monoblocks, etc. – they all have the basic inherent problem of weeds and maintenance. We don’t have that with PatternPave because it’s input specialist ready-mix concrete.” Common disadvantages that can plague your driveway – such as movement, sinking, staining, spreading, weeds and serious algae growth – are totally eliminated when using PatternPave, providing you with highly durable paving that will last a lifetime.

Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.

Indeed, the specialists at Pattern Driveways and Landscapes are observing that more and more people in the UK are turning away from other traditional forms of surfacing and now prefer pattern-printed coloured concrete like PatternPave.

In addition to its low maintenance and ease, PatternPave’s longevity also makes it a favourite amongst Alex’s customers.

He said: “If you’re going to do paving, why not do it for the lifetime of the home? Do it once and be done.  With other forms of surfacing, you will have to redo it 2-3 times in a lifetime. I dig everyone else up but nobody digs me up!”

With my product, it’s once in a lifetime.” – Alex Alexander, founder of Pattern Driveways and Landscapes

Pave your way to a great first impression

Now that you’ve chosen to make a great first impression with your home, get in touch with Alex and start the PatternPave process. It couldn’t be easier. Simply call the team at Pattern Driveways and Landscapes. After providing your name and address, Alex will arrange to come visit you at your convenience while explaining the process and pricing the job.

The job is completed in three phases: preparation, specialists lay the concrete, and then have it washed down and sealed. You won’t have to lift a finger.

Designed to fit any shape or size, weed and maintenance free, PatternPave – coloured imprinted concrete – is available in a range of colours and styles that will bring added value to your home or business. 100% weed free, stain resistant, highly durable with rapid installation, no sinking, and virtually maintenance free. Can suit both large and small areas and any shape in your choice of colour and design.

Learn more about PatternPave and make a great first impression for your home – you deserve it.

 

More from Homes & Gardens

Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Winners revealed at Dundee Civic Trust's 50th Anniversary Awards
Sterling outlet store Dundee
New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Beautiful church in Fife hamlet Kemback on sale for £100k
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Beautiful £320k detached house on the banks of the Tay at Invergowrie
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
Stunning converted steading near Kinross has wonderful roundhouse
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes
Father and son in a new fitted kitchen.
3 steps to getting your dream new fitted kitchen
Do it right the first time and you'll never have to repave your driveway again.
5 cheap flats in Tayside and Fife
Design a new kitchen or a makeover kitchen with Trend Transformations.
Transform your home with Trend Transformations