PatternPave — “When you do it right the first time, you’ll never have to do it again!”

First impressions mean everything – especially when it comes to your home. Hours of hard work, DIY and savings go into making a house a home, so don’t let your driveway let you down. This Dundee-based paving specialist has decades of expertise and the know-how to create a lasting impression with your driveway.

For your next project, why not upgrade to a pattern imprinted coloured concrete driveway with PatternPave? PatternPave doesn’t need weeding or maintenance and will last for a lifetime.

Introducing PatternPave

Pattern Driveways and Landscapes is a local driveway, paving and landscape company operating throughout Perthshire, Tayside, Angus and Fife. Led by Alex Alexander, the company has over 30 years of experience with thousands of installations.

Its track record and experience in the field of hard landscaping make-overs has

elevated Pattern Driveways and Landscapes to one of the most successful companies of its kind in Scotland.

After decades of experience and know-how, Alex has introduced PatternPave as the company’s most preferred and dependable pattern imprinted coloured concrete driveway.

A unique product with wow-factor and kerb appeal

Alex and his team found that there was a fair number of customers who were so disappointed with the traditional paving, they requested that he dig it up and replaced it with PatternPave.

“All other forms of paving – tar, chips, slabbing, monoblocks, etc. – they all have the basic inherent problem of weeds and maintenance. We don’t have that with PatternPave because it’s input specialist ready-mix concrete.” Common disadvantages that can plague your driveway – such as movement, sinking, staining, spreading, weeds and serious algae growth – are totally eliminated when using PatternPave, providing you with highly durable paving that will last a lifetime.

Indeed, the specialists at Pattern Driveways and Landscapes are observing that more and more people in the UK are turning away from other traditional forms of surfacing and now prefer pattern-printed coloured concrete like PatternPave.

In addition to its low maintenance and ease, PatternPave’s longevity also makes it a favourite amongst Alex’s customers.

He said: “If you’re going to do paving, why not do it for the lifetime of the home? Do it once and be done. With other forms of surfacing, you will have to redo it 2-3 times in a lifetime. I dig everyone else up but nobody digs me up!”

With my product, it’s once in a lifetime.” – Alex Alexander, founder of Pattern Driveways and Landscapes

Pave your way to a great first impression

Now that you’ve chosen to make a great first impression with your home, get in touch with Alex and start the PatternPave process. It couldn’t be easier. Simply call the team at Pattern Driveways and Landscapes. After providing your name and address, Alex will arrange to come visit you at your convenience while explaining the process and pricing the job.

The job is completed in three phases: preparation, specialists lay the concrete, and then have it washed down and sealed. You won’t have to lift a finger.

Designed to fit any shape or size, weed and maintenance free, PatternPave – coloured imprinted concrete – is available in a range of colours and styles that will bring added value to your home or business. 100% weed free, stain resistant, highly durable with rapid installation, no sinking, and virtually maintenance free. Can suit both large and small areas and any shape in your choice of colour and design.

Learn more about PatternPave and make a great first impression for your home – you deserve it.